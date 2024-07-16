Live
LIVE: Today's best Amazon Prime Day luxury beauty deals - top picks from ghd, Tan-Luxe, Sol de Janeiro and more
The best luxury makeup and skincare deals Amazon Prime Day has to offer – vetted by product testers as they happen
Amazon Prime Day Luxury Beauty Deals 2024: Jump Menu
The Amazon Prime Day luxury beauty deals for 2024 have landed - and our beauty team is bringing you the savings that are worth considering on their favourite, expert-vetted products.
Whether you're looking for the very best Amazon Prime Day beauty deals on everyday staples, trusty haircare savings like a ghd sale or Shark hair dryer deals, or a new long-lasting perfume for less, we have all the essential shopping info you need for this week.
Plus, throughout the day, we'll pick out our top buys that we're actually shopping ourselves and keep them pinned here for you. Happy shopping everyone...
Our beauty deals quick list
If you want to dive straight into the beauty savings, these are all the luxury brands with active Amazon Prime Day discounts to check out...
- Caudalie: Save up to 24% on the brand's hero skincare products
- ghd: Find savings of up to 32% off hair straighteners and curling wands
- Paula's Choice: Save 20% off cult favourite exfoliators, moisturisers and retinols
- Shark: 28% off on hair tools like the FlexStyle Air Styler
- Tan Luxe: Get 40% off best-sellers such as The Face Drops, Gradual Tan and more
Editors' picks: Today's top deals
The deals are here but not all are equal, in fact, for our editors, these beauty buys are so far, outshining them all...
ghd Platinum+ Styler: was £239 now £169.99 (save £69.01) | Amazon
If you’re looking to invest in a quality hair tool for a fraction of the usual price, this ghd Platinum+ Styler is currently offering a 29% discount. Its innovative ultra-zone™ technology cleverly predicts your hair’s styling needs, making it a great choice for creating a myriad of hairstyles - from beachy waves to sleek and straight.
Tan Luxe THE FACE Self Tan Drops, Medium 30ml: was £36 now £21.59 (save £14.41) | Amazon
For a natural, sun-kissed summer glow, these clever self-tanning drops work to even your skin tone, cancel out redness and leave you with a radiant complexion. They’re super easy to use, just add a couple drops into your daily moisturiser and let it work its magic. Plus, you can make a huge 40% saving in today’s sale.
LIVE: Latest Updates
OPI Nail Lacquer in shade ‘Funny Bunny’: was £12.50 now £7.69 (save £4.41) | Amazon
Known for their quality, long-lasting formula, it comes as no surprise that my nail care collection is full of OPI shades. But, if you’re looking to add one hue to your own collection, the brand’s iconic ‘Funny Bunny’ is a must-have. Whether you’re layering it or wearing it alone, if you’re a fan of minimalist manicures, this sheer milky white nail polish is the go-to shade. What’s more, it has 38% off today!
Make sure to check the seller when you shop
With the many listings available on Amazon, it’s incredibly important to check the legitimacy and authenticity of the seller of which you’re buying from. Whether you’re purchasing your go-to beauty product under £10 or you’re splurging on one of the best hair tools, you want to know you’re investing in the real deal before you part ways with your money.
The easiest way to check the seller of each product is by checking two things on its listing page. First, double check whether there is a visible image of the brand’s logo at the top of the page, if so, this will click through to the legitimate brand’s homepage on Amazon. Secondly, you can also look for the light blue text that sits just below the name of the product, if it says ‘Visit the [insert brand name] store’, this link should also click through to the verified brand’s page. Happy (and safe) shopping!
Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant: was £35 now £28 (save £7) | Amazon
Perfect for those with oily to combination skin, this Paula’s Choice exfoliant is packed with salicylic acid and BHA to help remove buildup of dead skin cells and fight unwanted breakouts.
This is an essential for helping to decongest the complexion and revealing clearer and healthy-looking skin. Whilst it normally boasts a slightly heftier price tag, which isn’t reduced often, this is a product that is definitely worth investing in during Prime Day thanks to being marked down 20%.
Digital Beauty Editor, Aleesha, signing on here, to bring you the best luxury beauty deals from Amazon for the next couple of hours.
ghd Chronos Styler:
was £239, now £169.99 (save £69.01)
The cult brand's most recent take on a heat styling tool, this swiftly became one of the best hair straighteners on the market as soon as it hit shelves earlier this year. The lightweight tool is easy to use and straightens even thick and frizzy hair in minutes, leaving it with a salonesque smoothness and healthy-looking shine.
With smooth, rounded edges, it curls and waves hair easily too, without any kinks left behind - making this multi-use tool one of the best ghd straighteners we've tried.
At such a high price point, it's not the most attainable tool to splash out on, but it's an everyday staple for me - so as soon as I saw the discount, I told my friends to snap it up immediately.
The Amazon Prime Day luxury beauty deals are here and our expert editors, product testers and beauty experts are bringing you the real-time deals that are actually worth spending your money on - whether it's a rare deal, significant saving or one of their favourite products has gone on sale...