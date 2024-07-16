LIVE: Today's best Amazon Prime Day luxury beauty deals - top picks from ghd, Tan-Luxe, Sol de Janeiro and more

The Amazon Prime Day luxury beauty deals for 2024 have landed - and our beauty team is bringing you the savings that are worth considering on their favourite, expert-vetted products.

Whether you're looking for the very best Amazon Prime Day beauty deals on everyday staples, trusty haircare savings like a ghd sale or Shark hair dryer deals, or a new long-lasting perfume for less, we have all the essential shopping info you need for this week.

Plus, throughout the day, we'll pick out our top buys that we're actually shopping ourselves and keep them pinned here for you. Happy shopping everyone...

Our beauty deals quick list

If you want to dive straight into the beauty savings, these are all the luxury brands with active Amazon Prime Day discounts to check out...

Editors' picks: Today's top deals

The deals are here but not all are equal, in fact, for our editors, these beauty buys are so far, outshining them all...

ghd Platinum+ Styler: was £239 now £169.99 (save £69.01) | Amazon If you’re looking to invest in a quality hair tool for a fraction of the usual price, this ghd Platinum+ Styler is currently offering a 29% discount. Its innovative ultra-zone™ technology cleverly predicts your hair’s styling needs, making it a great choice for creating a myriad of hairstyles - from beachy waves to sleek and straight.