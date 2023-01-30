Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for Monday January 30 - Sunday February 5

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Morgan and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women if you're keen to look into the topic more. While your 2023 horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope 2023 and your love horoscope 2023 examines matters of the heart.

However if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

(opens in new tab) Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

(opens in new tab) Sally Morgan is a popular British astrologer and psychic, having appeared on numerous TV shows throughout the years. Sally is well known for her live stage shows and TV shows, which see her delivering psychic readings to members of the public. She also offers private readings, has published multiple books, and even has her own podcast 'Voices with Sally Morgan'.

Weekly horoscope, Monday January 30 - Sunday February 5

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"A new pet could be on the cards. You might decide to rescue. If so, one who needs extra care wins your heart." Sally Morgan

"There is an aura of the unexpected to deal with, so think twice before adding oxygen to an already smouldering situation. Be your warm and wonderful self, not a hothead." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Plan a weekend away with a few good friends. Look for somewhere close by where you can enjoy chatting, while getting outside, too." Sally Morgan

"There’s two ways to view these unpredictable stars: either a problem will be solved in a sudden, unusual way or a bolt from the blue could send you into a tailspin." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"As your ruling planet’s in direct motion you might be asked to watch a neighbour’s house or pet. They’d do it for you." Sally Morgan

"Assume nothing. This is one of those weeks when people do what you don’t expect and when things you rely on suddenly stop working. Keeps you on your toes, though." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Pour your energy into a new direction. The most important thing is those around you, as you spend more time with loved ones." Sally Morgan

"Financial knots can be unravelled and mistakes corrected. Nonetheless, it would certainly help your cause to obey any signal that suggests all is not well or sums don’t add up." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"You may sympathise with others more while Mercury’s in your polar opposite. Your role is to transform situations for the better for all involved." Sally Morgan

"Sunday’s only full moon in Leo this year is all about closure and completion. There is something both unexpected and also final about events, so do nothing in a heartbeat." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"The less a colleague knows about you the better, as they ignore the rules. Keep notes of developments, you might need it later." Sally Morgan

"Adapt to any changes without complaint. People may be a tad strung out at present, and the more understanding you can be and the less demanding, the better for everyone." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Taking the initiative with matters of the heart is the catalyst to creating a passionate partnership. Embrace every romantic moment you have together." Sally Morgan

"A gestation period is at an end, and you’ll see where all that effort has got you. Whatever the result, there’s a twist in the tail. Be open to change." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Let your intuition guide you during this week’s astral configuration. Invest in yourself using this opportunity to achieve whatever you set your heart on." Sally Morgan

"The thing about the unexpected is that you can never prepare for it. However, if you have a funny feeling that something is going in the wrong direction, take action." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Some of your closest friends are high achievers, but now’s your chance to discover your true, unique strengths. New friendships will be formed." Sally Morgan

"Journeys may not go quite as you had hoped or planned. There could be delays and detours. Likewise, discussions may take you where you didn’t expect to go. Stay chilled." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Something you read will have a profound impact. The waning moon in Leo could lead you to follow a new and unusual path." Sally Morgan

"Dare to be different. Life is unpredictable at the best of times, but under these stars anything and everything may happen. That doesn’t mean it can’t be good fun, though." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Learning something new doesn't have to be daunting and will work wonders for your confidence. Find a course, you will sail through it!" Sally Morgan

"There may be a connection between events of mid-August and now, especially regarding a relationship. A situation is ready to go to the next level or it’s over and out." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"You’ll meet people who’ll be important in your future. Get curious about how others find their happiness and be open to their ideas." Sally Morgan