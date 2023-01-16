Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for Monday January 16 - Sunday January 22

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Morgan and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women if you're keen to look into the topic more. While your 2023 horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope 2023 and your love horoscope 2023 examines matters of the heart.

However if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

(opens in new tab) Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

(opens in new tab) Sally Morgan is a popular British astrologer and psychic, having appeared on numerous TV shows throughout the years. Sally is well known for her live stage shows and TV shows, which see her delivering psychic readings to members of the public. She also offers private readings, has published multiple books, and even has her own podcast 'Voices with Sally Morgan'.

Weekly horoscope, Monday January 16 - Sunday January 22

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"Someone you care about could change their plans last minute, you can help them get back on track. It’s a time for communication." Sally Morgan

"Talk about fresh starts. This is one with knobs on. Arians are great at kicking over the traces and moving forward, even when you are nursing a bruise. Rock on!" Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"If you’re making big financial decisions, listen to your inner wisdom, then you’ll be successful and manage to manifest the income you require." Sally Morgan

"You’ve needed clarity, and now you’ve got it. Whether you like it or not is another matter. This is the beginning of a year of many changes. Adapt and advance." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"There’s plenty to keep you active as your ruling planet’s in direct motion. Spend time with family, as you’ll enjoy yourself so much." Sally Morgan

"At last, things start moving. Booking a break for later in the year will lift spirits: better still heading to the airport for sunnier climes. Leave plenty of time, though." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Update your CV, You will be surprised by how much you have achieved. Speaking to a friend about your thoughts will be beneficial." Sally Morgan

"If you haven’t yet had the talk, this might be the time. There’s no guarantee of the precise outcome, but you will feel liberated for having had it. Be brave." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"You have a good opportunity to reinvent yourself with the new moon in your opposite sign. It’s time to stand out from the crowd!" Sally Morgan

"A new moon in the zone of relating ushers in a new, romantic chapter. A fresh beginning is forecast, but something has to go first. An ending precedes a beginning." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"It’s time to get out and about, seeing some local attractions. Show support where you can, making a vow to visit more often." Sally Morgan

"Movement at last. You are back in business again. A shelved plan could be back on board and something you had given up on could be showing signs of life." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"This week brings a sudden change of heart, as you’re in a determined mood, making plans to get things done. Holiday’s are finalized." Sally Morgan

"After a slightly sluggish start to 2023, you are now beginning to gather momentum. With Jupiter onside, remain positive about your love life, regardless of any evidence to the contrary." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Life will change under this strong celestial energy when a friend invites you out. Someone you meet becomes very dear to your heart." Sally Morgan

"If life seems a little grey, it is merely the post Christmas blues. You’ll recover, and you’ll recover even more quickly by making changes on the home front." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"You have the wisdom to recognize the best thing to do in a situation. Misunderstandings are resolved with information flowing on both sides." Sally Morgan

"Even if you can’t jet away to distant parts yet, making plans to do so later in the year will brighten your sights. Don’t let the naysayers get you down." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"You are ready to explore uncharted territory with Venus in Pisces, and finally able to move forward with matters of the heart. Enjoy." Sally Morgan

"There is no point putting off the evil moment. A situation has to be dealt with, but once you have done it, you’re going to feel relieved, if not liberated." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"It’s time to get creative, as something you write or record could be snapped up!. Learning a musical instrument could be tempting too." Sally Morgan

"A new moon in your sign opens new possibilities. Perhaps you’ll have to wipe away a piece of your past in the process, but it’s a new year and beginning." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"There’s many reasons to get excited, especially if you’ve met someone new. Knowing smiles, lingering looks… Time will tell if it's something more." Sally Morgan