Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for March 27 - April 2, 2023

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Morgan and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

(opens in new tab) Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

(opens in new tab) Sally Morgan is a popular British astrologer and psychic, having appeared on numerous TV shows throughout the years. Sally is well known for her live stage shows and TV shows, which see her delivering psychic readings to members of the public. She also offers private readings, has published multiple books, and even has her own podcast 'Voices with Sally Morgan'.

Weekly horoscope, March 27 - April 2, 2023

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"A trip to the garden center inspires a new idea and color scheme for your home. Plus, a new barbeque and some exotic plants." Sally Morgan

"It’s an upbeat week, and one when courage and enterprise get results. Just be careful not to be too outspoken. You don’t want anyone to steal your thunder, do you?" Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"It’s a great time to talk finances, as Mercury enters your sign. You could find a little investment brings about a great reward." Sally Morgan

"There are great surprises and there are surprise developments that knock the wind out of your sails. In the event of the latter, assume you’re being done a great favor." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Think about your life in terms of structure, and take the initiative now to do something that you have always wanted to do." Sally Morgan

"Keep your endgame in mind, and don’t rush to judgement. A short-term gain may not prove helpful and you will be better holding back until you get the full story." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Allow yourself time during this week’s strong celestial energy to complete your tasks. As time runs away, keep one eye on the clock." Sally Morgan

"With Mars in your sign, you are in the driver’s seat, and if you know where you are going, then don’t waste time asking everybody’s opinion. Fortune favors the brave." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Become the architect of your world. Change is possible in every aspect of your life, just keep your energy high, increasing your determination." Sally Morgan

"Flying high is the buzzword. It is an excellent time to take off for distant shores and the ideal period in which to aim high in professional and personal terms." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Don’t be scared about taking on a project. This could be something you’d put off. Dust off the cobwebs and make a start." Sally Morgan

"A recent problem can be resolved or a result that may have been disappointing can now be seen in a new and much more optimistic light. Time to exude confidence." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"You may want to take up an adventurous hobby or begin arranging a celebration for the future. Whatever you’re wishing for, start planning." Sally Morgan

"A proposal, whether of the personal, romantic, or professional kind is well worth accepting. You are in the good books with certain people at the moment. So, seize the day." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"You may want to spread good energy wherever possible. Let your mind point you in the right direction about how to inspire others." Sally Morgan

"Sudden attractions could be triggered, but these same cosmic sparks can send a romance up in smoke. Don’t issue an ultimatum unless you are sure you can live with it." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"This is a time of focusing on inheritance and legacy while your ruling planet is in direct motion. Think about making your mark." Sally Morgan

"A charm offensive might be in order. Maybe there’s nothing amiss right now, but as April goes by an out-there development could mean you need friends in the right places." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Always striving for the best you can be in any situation, you’ll find that your projects turn out better than you first imagined." Sally Morgan

"There could be good news on the family and property front and, if you are looking to mend fences or perhaps find a new home you have near-perfect influences." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Your quick thinking will come in handy with the full moon in Libra, helping you pave the way for good times to come." Sally Morgan

"Travelling hopefully is better than arriving, so they say, but you can do both positively under these stars. Adventure, knowledge, and information of great value can all be yours." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"It’s time to catch up with your best mate. Laughter and conversation will flow, it’s good to spend time with your bestie again." Sally Morgan