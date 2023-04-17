Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for April 17 - April 23, 2023

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

About our astrologers

(opens in new tab) Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

(opens in new tab) Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope, April 17 - April 23, 2023

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"The solar eclipse in your sign this week brings positive change. So, embrace new beginnings and be bold in your approach! Wear red to boost your confidence and feel optimistic." Sally Trotman

"A solar eclipse in your sign is a rare event. It heralds an out-of-the-blue development that will make you see your world very differently. Get ready to rumba!" Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"With the Sun and Mercury in your sign, there’s an exciting opportunity ahead in the area of work. Your intuition will guide you to exactly where you’re meant to be." Sally Trotman

"You may already know something big is around the corner but, if not, fasten your seatbelt. Now is the time to recognize what and who really matters to your future." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Venus is in your sign all month! Keep your mind focused on what you want in the areas of love and money, as these are both well aspected this week." Sally Trotman

"If something has to be placed on hold or an event occurs that throws your plans into the shredder, don’t panic. Fate is playing a hand and for good reason." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Feeling extra sensitive right now? This may be due to Mars being in your sign. Retreat and recharge at home. Put yourself first and make self-care a top priority." Sally Trotman

"Now to mid-May is one of the best periods of 2023. You could wait and see what happens, but if you’re ready to take a mighty step, start your warm-up." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Taking center stage isn’t as easy for you as people think, but it’s time to take the lead confidently. Be brave, put yourself out there! Your courage will be rewarded." Sally Trotman

"It’s a very exciting time. Great things come into being under stars like these, so don’t dismiss a chance event or a strange coincidence as insignificant. Think tips of icebergs." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"With a great eye for detail, nothing much gets past you. Use this skill to benefit you this week. However, stay focused on the bigger picture and don’t expect perfection!" Sally Trotman

"As you well know, all actions have consequences, but with a solar eclipse in the mix, small incidents can have mighty outcomes. So, trust your intuition and that last-minute thought." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"The Full Moon in your sign recently gave you the opportunity to create more balance in your life, but are you managing to do this? Make your needs a priority." Sally Trotman

"It’s going to be difficult to know whether to jump in with both feet or pull the plug. Don’t try to please other people. Do what is right for you." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Do what you love and love what you do. Let go of anything that doesn’t excite you. It is time to change things up and live your life with passion." Sally Trotman

"There are no coincidences in life. What happens at this time is purposeful, even if you can’t see it just yet. The unexpected and the unusual lurk around every corner." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Travel and adventure are natural for you. So, if you have the opportunity to explore, then now is the perfect time to do so. Studying something new also benefits you." Sally Trotman

"There’s no doubt about it, raking over old ground can be very frustrating, but it can also be enlightening. From now through mid-May, expect to be delayed, diverted and redirected." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Work and money are often on your mind. The Sun in earthy Taurus is helping you to build an even better future for yourself, so put your ideas into practice." Sally Trotman

"If you’ve been waiting for something to happen that will show you what you need to do, this is it. A wake-up call needs to be answered. Promptly and decisively." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"You are a humanitarian, always helping others where you can. Pluto is in your sign now, helping you to really empower yourself and others. Stick to your plan and ideals." Sally Trotman

"This is no time for half-hearted responses. You are either all-in or all-out. However, even if you don’t feel that way, you’ll see that other people mean business." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"With Saturn currently in your sign, you may be taking life too seriously. Use your amazing creative talents to have more fun, and share this with those closest to you." Sally Trotman