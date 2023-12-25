Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 25 December - 31 December 2023

Read your weekly horoscope for 25 December - 31 December 2023 from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 25 December - 31 December 2023

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"December brings a dynamic mix for you of fiery ambition and career success, but also a feeling of restlessness in your relationships. Embrace assertiveness with harmony as the year closes." Sally Trotman

"Make sure you have some tissues handy. This is a week full of romance and nostalgia. It’s also a week when you’ll need a plan B, especially when you’re travelling." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"This month unfolds with a focus on finance. Navigate this by budgeting and planning your financial goals for the new year. Venus brings harmony and possibly new love for singles." Sally Trotman

"Magical is one way of describing these stars, confusing might be another. Not everything is as crystal clear, but those misty moments are to die for. Heaven on a plate." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"The Full Moon in your sign last month sets the scene for December, heralding social excitement for you and the opportunity to network more. Try to balance work with play. " Sally Trotman

"You’ll be better off staying put and enjoying the comforts of home. However, if you are heading away, then expect some delays and diversions. It’s not personal; it’s retrograde Mercury." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"It’s a time of great emotional growth. With the Full Moon in your sign late December, family bonds strengthen, but Mercury Retrograde could bring communication challenges. Focus on self care." Sally Trotman

"On Wednesday, the full moon in your sign really empowers you. So, do take note and obey your instincts, especially if they involve bearing olive branches and burying any hatchets." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Career and ambitions are on your mind. Thankfully, success is on the horizon, so keep the faith, communicate clearly and use that fabulous creative talent of yours to attract opportunities." Sally Trotman

"If the astrology were the weather, you’d need fog lights. Missed messages and mixed signals are par for the course, but if you’re ready to be romanced, it’s game on." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"It is time to go within and seek higher wisdom to expand your horizons. Mercury retrograde could disrupt travel or learning plans, but with adaptability and patience there’ll be growth." Sally Trotman

"Virgos can be divided into two camps: those who are having the best of times and those who are feeling let down and unappreciated. Christmas comes but once a year." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"The spotlight is on your relationships this month. With Mercury retrograde potentially stirring up some misunderstandings, clear communication is key for resolving all and any conflicts, along with compromise. Breathe." Sally Trotman

"A gathering of the clans could turn out very differently from your expectations. Rifts can absolutely be resolved, but there is also a slight risk of fresh misunderstandings. Stay connected." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"You’re feeling empowered to transform and heal yourself. Embrace your intuition and inner strength. If you're concerned about finances focus on what you have, not what you want more of." Sally Trotman

"Journeys often make for the memory book. A holiday romance for some, a trip with unexpected diversions for others, but, in general, it’s a time to go with the flow." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"With the Sun in Sagittarius part of December, you’ll feel adventurous and optimistic. This is great for travel and learning. Be spontaneous and adaptable to make the most of it." Sally Trotman

"You can still be the life of the party without losing sight of reality. Get everything in writing, don’t busk it. Better to go slowly and land on your feet." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"The focus is on your career goals now. Mercury retrograde may bring back an old work contact with a new opportunity, so embrace this gift and move forward with confidence." Sally Trotman

"Wednesday’s full moon brings some simmering feelings to the surface. While it can be good to know how people feel, remind yourself that things look different in the morning light." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"This is a particularly sociable month for you. Connect with friends and like-minded people and embrace your unique ideas and new values, which are emerging, for a more fulfilling month." Sally Trotman

"There’s a lot to be said for leaving a delicate matter to gently percolate. Do what must be done for now, celebrate New Year, then address it on 8 January." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"This is a creative and emotionally uplifting month. Dive into artistic pursuits and nurture spiritual connections for a different level of self-awareness and direction in terms of career and business." Sally Trotman