Zara Tindall is unrecognisable in throwback photo with short bob and blunt fringe

Zara Tindall's super short bob and blunt fringe combo from a 2011 event is still the perfect look over a decade later and we're adding her style to our spring hair inspiration board.

So many of Zara Tindall's outfits prove that she's not afraid to step away from trends in favour of her personal style, perfectly balancing chic business pieces with more casual attire. From her classic pinstripe trouser suit to her recent casual yet super-chic spring look for the Bahrain Grand Prix that everyone will want to replicate for the coming season, the royal always causes a stir when she steps out in public.

And it appears this has always been the case. All eyes were on the royal when she stepped out in 2011 for The Ice & Diamonds Send-Off Ball at Battersea Power station in a simple little black dress and black pumps. But while her outfit was gorgeous, it was Zara's daring super short bob and blunt fringe hairstyle that caught our attention.

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Zara has sported a fair few short bob hairstyles over the years, more recently opting for a sleeker style with a short blunt bob just long enough to be comfortably tucked behind her ears. Her current look is more in line with the trending hydro bob style, but this throwback look has given us serious style inspiration.

The bob is forever going in and out of style. There's the 90's style inverted teacup bob, the chic bubble bob that's been spotted on A-listers across the globe, and the more understandably named maxi bob has been on hand for those who are too scared to go all the way through with a drastic chop.

Zara clearly had no worries about the big change - and why should she have done? The length perfectly compliments her facial features with the voluminous fringe adding some extra face framing.

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Recreating Zara's look is easier than it looks. Using a quality set of hair straighteners, like the best ghd straighteners, work through your hair in sections and use a slight curving motion when you reach the ends of the hair to get Zara's face framing look.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are plenty of expert tips on how to style a bob correctly but before you go in for the chop, be sure to check the outdated bob trends that are on their way out.