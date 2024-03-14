Zara Tindall goes classic in pinstripe trouser suit as she shares public kiss with Mike Tindall at Cheltenham

Zara Tindall's pinstripe trouser suit was the perfect look for the races as the royal shared a passionate display of affection with her husband Mike Tindall.

On Wednesday, March 13th, 2024, Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall were among the many race day goers at The Cheltenham Festival. What was once known as the traditional Ladies' Day was restyled as the 'Style Wednesday' and rightly so as members of the Royal Family dressed to impress on this race day. The royal wore one of the fashion colour trends of 2024 as she wore a navy ensemble that oozed sophistication and elegance.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zara Tindall, the daughter of the Princess Royal, looked incredible at the races as she opted for a navy and burgundy combo. The royal paired a double-breasted navy pinstripe blazer with matching wide-leg trousers that matched her navy suede boots and gloves.

Perfectly contrasting with this suit, she wore a burgundy silk high-neck top with a matching hat and bag in different textures to complement the style of the delicate silky top. The royal's bag was a purchase from Aspinal which is one of the best designer bags under £1000 that are worth investing in and is popular with other royals such as Kate Middleton.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In one sweet snap caught by the photographers at the event, the royal was caught giving her husband Mike Tindall a quick kiss on the lips. Unlike other couples within the Royal Family who are slightly more senior or working royals, Zara and Mike are frequently caught giving each other public displays of affection with quick kisses and hugs in front of the paps. This is particularly evident whenever they are photographed at races when the spirits are high for the competitive former athletes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Eugenie joined her cousin at this event with her husband Jack Brooksbank. The Princess stunned in a bright white wrap coat that was complemented by a wide-brim fedora that she wore perched on top of her head. Breaking up the bright white theme, Eugenie also wore a beige handbag, a beige top, and a pair of chestnut brown suede knee-high boots that perfected this look.

Both women also kept their makeup looks simple as they wore darker makeup on their eyes but nude lips and simple face makeup that looked natural and effortless in the natural daylight at the outside event.