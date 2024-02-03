5 outdated bob trends that are on their way out - and the chic styles experts want you to get instead

While the bob is considered a timeless cut, there are a few iterations of the crop that are now treading into outdated bob trends territory - as the demand for more retro styles and sleek finishes continues to rise...

It will likely come as no surprise when we say that bob hairstyles are once again headlining the 2024 hair trends. But unlike last year, where stylised and voluminous cuts like the "Chopped" bob and "Mushroom" bob proved popular, this year we'll see a pivot to more sleek finishes - not to mention the return of a certain '90s bob (we'll give you a clue: Victoria Beckham was once a big fan).

So, if you're looking to debut a fresh, shoulder-skimming trim or for a way to reinvent your current cut - to reflect this year's trends - we've quizzed the hairstyling pros to find out which bobs we should bid a fond farewell to this season...

Five bob trends to avoid this season - and what to get instead

Now, we would like to preface this by saying that bobs, no matter the length or colour you opt for, never really go out of style - as, often, the differences between bob trends are quite finite. That being said, because of the upkeep that's often required for keeping your short cut fresh, knowing which variations are declining can help to inform your styling and pose as great inspiration for your next trip to the hairdresser...

So, without further ado, let's dive into what bob variations are already behind phased out - plus our styling staples...

1. Choppy, layered bobs

2024 will see obvious, choppy layers evolve into more subtle face-framing textures, paired with blunter, more squared bob shapes. As Becky Lennon, extension and keratin specialist at Nicola Clarke at John Freida Salons explains that we'll be, "moving away from harsh, and heavy obvious layered bobs," adding: "sharper square bobs are in with a soft textured outline, so you get gorgeous movement."

And if you're a lover of feathered bangs, Lennon notes that - especially with this soft but squared look - "having a textured fringe with a Bob is a great look too, it’s all about getting the Bob right for that person."

Instead, the experts recommend: Blunt shapes, with soft face-framing layers...

2. High-maintenance "Shag" bobs

While longer "Shag" cuts are still set to trend this year, the recent demand for sleek and one-length '90s-style bobs will mean we see fewer layered styles.

Live True London's expert stylist, Tyler Moore says: "a lot of bobs are timeless, but we expect to see less of shaggy and ultra-layered bobs this year, with clients favouring blunter styles. These are easy to maintain and style, looking good with little effort."

While 2022 was all about the so-called "effortless" French bob, which unlike the name suggests, does involve effort to maintain that jawline-length and soft tousled waves, the blunt bob will mostly require your best hair straighteners - and of course, a good heat protectant spray.

Instead, the experts recommend: A sleek, high-shine blunt bob...

3. Ultra-short bobs

Super short, statement bobs are also being phased out, in favour of more versatile "Lob" cuts.

"We are already seeing a decline in ultra-short bobs, with clients preferring to opt for either a chin-length chop or a collarbone skimming style," says Moore.

Instead, the experts recommend: more subtle, shoulder-length bobs...

4. Middle-parted bobs

Okay no, bobs with middle partings aren't really "outdated" or going out of style - as that's essentially the '90s Posh Spice bob - but they are now sharing the spotlight with side partings.

In fact, Tom Smith, hairstylist at Billi Curie and Trend Forecaster has predicted that we'll see a push towards deep side partings, especially for "short cuts, bobs, longer styles and even fringes too."

A side-swept parting offers a dramatic feel to your look and is an easy way to change up your hairstyle - without traipsing to the hairdresser. If you opt for a blunt bob, you can easily flit between a middle and side parting, no matter your hair type.

Instead, the experts recommend: side-swept partings...

5. Bobs that don't match your face shape

While it can be very tempting to simply opt for a cut that is trending, we're dubbing 2024 as the year of face-flattering 'dos and as Lennon reminds us, bobs especially, require some tailoring.

"I would always suggest having a consultation with a stylist to talk through the needs of face shape, hair texture neck length to optimise the look, it’s a power haircut but definitely needs detailing differently for each client."