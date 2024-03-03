Forget winter, Zara Tindall's super-chic outfit is one everyone will want to replicate for spring
Zara Tindall nails casual dressing for an event at the Bahrain Grand Prix
Zara Tindall is giving us some serious spring dressing inspiration in these pictures from her visit to Bahrain International Circuit for the Grand Prix of Bahrain.
Zara was all smiles as she posed alongside husband Mike Tindall for the event in Bahrain (where guests enjoyed much milder temperatures than we're experiencing in the UK, we hasten to add).
The royal's casual yet elegant outfit is a great example of transitional dressing done well, with a long-lane blazer that's easy enough to throw on over a t-shirt to combat chillier weather.
Zara teamed timeless pieces from British clothing brands ME+EM and Aspinal, with the royal trainer brand of choice – Superga. The Princess of Wales also favours this Italian sneaker brand, with Kate often spotted in her Superga trainers at more casual royal engagements.
An Instagram post from royal fashion fan account @royalfashionpolice shared a picture of Zara smiling alongside her husband Mike Tindall and brother, Peter Phillips, on the grid alongside the car of Max Verstappen of the Netherlands.
Royal fans are also impressed with Zara's dressed-down look, commenting on their approval of the 'sophisticated' look. One wrote, 'Love this casual vibe! Sporty yet sophisticated.'
While another said, 'I'm gonna copy this outfit asap!' And a third wrote, 'She looks amazing.'
Zara's sunkissed glow and signature bob hairstyle only added to the chic look. We're off to update our spring casual wardrobe...
Get Zara Tindall's sping casual look
Coming in at a lower price point than Zara's ME+EM blazer is this Tailored Single Breasted Blazer from M&S. We love the stylish tortoiseshell button.
This beautiful handbag is a real investment piece. While Zara's bag comes at a higher price point, the excellent craftsmanship means it will last for years and years.
