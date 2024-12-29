Zara Tindall's white baker boy hat and furry suede knee highs for Boxing Day with the Royals were so noughties

Her stylish winter boots are back on trend 20 years after she first wore them

Zara Tindall on Boxing Day in 2004
Zara Tindall's Boxing Day outfit from back in 2004 is the epitome of noughties fashion, with her white baker boy hat and furry suede knee high boots creating a stunning neutral-toned look that's still so on trend today.

There's an everlasting appeal to noughties fashion, with all the faux-fur, outrageous accessories and bright and bold colours that dominated the decade. Call it nostalgia, or the natural progression of the trend cycle that sees everything come back into fashion 20 years after it's first popular, there's no denying that we're seeing a resurgence in the looks we all so loved back then.

Our favourite throwback, though, is undoubtedly Zara Tindall's Boxing Day outfit from 2004, which she wore to spend time with other members of the Royal Family over the festive period. With capsule wardrobe staples like a black mini skirt and simple turtle neck making up the base of her outfit, and with the hemline breaking a few royal protocols, it was Zara's neutral-toned accessories that gave her look a lasting impact. We love the furry detail on her stunning suede knee high boots and who wouldn't want to get their hands on her stunning cream baker boy cap?

Zara Tindall's Boxing Day outfit in 2004

Shop Zara Tindall's Fluffy Accessories

suede knee high boots
Hush Puppies Women's Millie Long Boots

These stunning boots are made from a water resistant real suede, which as well as being beautiful also makes them a practical choice of footwear for the winter months. The cosy fleece lining adds warmth and texture and the insole is made from 'Cushion Comfort Memory Foam' for a comfortable fit.

Knee High Boots
Lotus Riviera Knee High Boots

Made from a faux leather for a sleek and versatile look, these knee high boots boast a slouchy silhouette at the leg that's oh-so chic. The buckle detailing and a faux fur leg collar add texture and a winter-ready flair, while the 3.5cm block heel gives just a subtle lift to help elongate the leg.

fur-lined ankle boots
New Look Wide Fit Brown Faux Fur Lace Up Ankle Boots

Currently available for a whopping 71% off, these faux fur ankle boots are a steal in the New Look sale. The deep brown faux-suede material is stunning, with the faux fur accents adding a cosy-chic finish to the versatile combat boot look.

mid-calf boot
Hush Puppies Women's Macie Mid Calf Boot

With a durable sole that's flexible for easy and comfortable wear, these water resistant real suede boots with a beautifully cosy fleece lining and soft faux fur collar are a winter staple.

Slouchy Lieutenant Cap
Free People Phoebe Slouchy Lieutenant Cap

We love this versatile and retro-inspired hat, with its slouchy fit, curved, short brim, textured fabric and striking cream shade making it a brilliant winter accessory to add to any look.

gloves with fur cuff
Feelorna Women Winter Gloves

As well as looking oh-so chic with their fur cuff, these gloves are made from a windproof high-density polyester and are lined with fleece to warm your hands - plus the fingers are touchscreen-friendly too!

The noughties-appeal of Zara's outfit is all about the combination of neutral tones with the chocolate brown of her coat complimenting the lighter beiges and creams of her accessories. This is a trend that was huge over the iconic decade, with the warm tones creating a cosy-chic look that oozes elegance and sophistication. Today, though, we're more fans of monochrome neutral looks that create a sleek and chic one-toned look but, dare we say, we adore the noughties take on the pared back colours more!

To give the neutral tones in her outfit a striking and grounding base, Zara paired a black turtleneck top with a matching black mini skirt, both of which we only caught a glimpse of from under her coat. The mini skirt is a great staple and basic piece which still holds a place in every wardrobe for its versatility, with the style working as perfectly for a sultry last minute New Year's Eve outfit as it does for an office-friendly look.

For Zara, the skirt was a daring choice as it breaks royal protocol for being shockingly shorter than the prescribed knee length royals are meant to wear, with the rules stating that hemlines should be no more than three or four inches above the knee. She did opt for a pair of sheer, skin-coloured tights to add some more coverage, though, and the shine the fabric brings to the look is a simple touch that's oh-so stunning.

With a brown coat, whose drop-waist belt created a flattering and elongating silhouette, keeping Zara warm on the winter morning, it was her accessories which took the outfit to the next level.

Her baker boy cap screams noughties, doesn't it? The puffed up silhouette, chic subtle peek, and fluffy, texturised fabric makes it a super stylish and flattering winter hat that's super versatile too. The cream, off-white colour means it can pair effortlessly well with any number of different outfits, with it looking especially brilliant when paired with other neutral tones.

Tying in the off-white shade, Zara's stunning suede winter boots featured a white fluffy detail at the leg which gave the sleek style a fun and playful flair that we can't wait to recreate. This folded-down, fluffed-up detail was super popular when it came to noughties footwear trends and we're seeing it come back at the moment not only in the form of our go-to fur-lined UGG boots but also with sleeker styles like Zara's that boast tonnes of texture with their suede fabric and and fuzzy detailings.

Finishing off the look, Zara carried a patent leather mini handbag and slipped on a pair of cream gloves for an extra layer of warmth as she blended practicality with effortless cool-girl style. Twenty years might have passed, but this outfit is still one of our favourite Zara looks of all time - and it's perfect to recreate this winter.

