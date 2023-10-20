You need to take a moment for Queen Letizia’s puffed-sleeved candyfloss pink blouse and sleek black trousers

You need to take a moment for Queen Letizia of Spain’s puffed-sleeved candyfloss pink blouse and sleek black trousers from her latest engagement.

It might not be one of the autumn/winter fashion colour trends for 2023 but the British and European royals showed that pink was the regal colour of the summer and it’s going nowhere for Queen Letizia. Queen Letizia’s cornflower blue dress for the National Day Military Parade was gorgeous and so was Her Majesty’s black and white tiered gown, but her latest look brought back pink and we’re loving it.

Queen Letizia’s candyfloss pink blouse was a statement and showcased how to do a bold top right this autumn/winter. Designed by Maria Barragan, this pink Nina blouse was the perfect shade of pastel pink, with a warm undertone and a softness to it.

(Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

The fabric caught the light beautifully in pictures taken as Queen Letizia attended the Princess of Asturias Awards Concert in Oviedo. The blouse features bold puffed sleeves that extend down to just below the elbow with an elasticated cuff. The super high boat-neckline is pure elegance and helps to balance out the flamboyant sleeves.

As depicted on the Maria Barragan website Queen Letizia’s candyfloss pink blouse can easily be tucked into high-waisted trousers. But for her evening at the concert Her Majesty opted not to do this and switched things up by using a slim, black Hugo Boss belt with a gold-toned buckle to create a peplum effect.

(Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Worn around her waist, it pulled the blouse in and allowed it to flare out underneath, adding drama and structure to her look. Queen Letizia’s black trousers coordinated with the belt and were a cigarette cut, which added a smarter touch to the outfit with the more playful colour and style of the blouse. The almost work-wear chic feel of the trousers was echoed in the Queen’s simple low-heel black court shoes with a pointed toe that helped to elongate her frame.

(Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Her Majesty’s pink and black outfit was a stunning choice for an evening occasion with her brunette hair in glossy, loose waves. However, anyone who loves this colour combination could also achieve a similar look in the day-time with black trousers, black boots and a pale pink blouse and perhaps a low bun or ponytail hairstyle.

Simply swap the blouse to a jumper and add a black coat for really cold days as the pink and black contrast will continue to do the talking no matter the weather. Like Queen Letizia did, you could also finish off your look with silver-toned jewellery and a subtle pink eyeshadow look with a touch of sparkle.

SHOP SIMILAR ITEMS