Queen Letizia stuns in gorgeous cornflower blue floral shirt dress - and we've found some amazing pieces to steal her style

Queen Letizia of Spain looked wonderful yesterday as she joined her husband, the King, and her daughter the Crown Princess for the National Day Military Parade in Madrid, Spain.

On October 12, Queen Letizia of Spain, Crown Princess Leonor of Spain, and King Felipe VI of Spain attended the National Day Military Parade in Madrid. Unlike her daughter who was in full military uniform, the Queen wore a floral fit and flare dress that with a buttoned shirt style appearance and blouson sleeves. The dress was the 'Soft Romantic Shirt Dress' from the brand Juan Vidal and typically retails at £618. While this dress is a rather expensive option from the Queen, there are many similar products that are sold by a variety of brands on the high street.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adding to this ensemble, the Queen wore a pair of Carolina Herrera slingback pumps in a neutral leather shade. Slingbacks are the chic and classic shoe style both Kate Middleton and Queen Letizia are loving right now and we can see why! The shoes looked perfect with this ensemble which the Queen accessorized with rose gold and diamond earrings.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen completed this romantic floral look with her hair in loose waves that framed her face and completed the style and feel of this incredibly delicate ensemble. Queen Letizia's clever eyeliner hack was in use as Her Majesty's make up look added depth and made her lashes look fuller.