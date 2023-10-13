Queen Letizia stuns in gorgeous cornflower blue floral shirt dress - and we've found some amazing pieces to steal her style
Queen Letizia's blue floral dress was the perfect feminine look as Her Majesty joined her husband and daughter for an engagement in Madrid
Queen Letizia of Spain looked wonderful yesterday as she joined her husband, the King, and her daughter the Crown Princess for the National Day Military Parade in Madrid, Spain.
On October 12, Queen Letizia of Spain, Crown Princess Leonor of Spain, and King Felipe VI of Spain attended the National Day Military Parade in Madrid. Unlike her daughter who was in full military uniform, the Queen wore a floral fit and flare dress that with a buttoned shirt style appearance and blouson sleeves. The dress was the 'Soft Romantic Shirt Dress' from the brand Juan Vidal and typically retails at £618. While this dress is a rather expensive option from the Queen, there are many similar products that are sold by a variety of brands on the high street.
Adding to this ensemble, the Queen wore a pair of Carolina Herrera slingback pumps in a neutral leather shade. Slingbacks are the chic and classic shoe style both Kate Middleton and Queen Letizia are loving right now and we can see why! The shoes looked perfect with this ensemble which the Queen accessorized with rose gold and diamond earrings.
The Queen completed this romantic floral look with her hair in loose waves that framed her face and completed the style and feel of this incredibly delicate ensemble. Queen Letizia's clever eyeliner hack was in use as Her Majesty's make up look added depth and made her lashes look fuller.
Nobody's Child
RRP: £25.00 | Nobody's Child. Alexa is all about the vintage-inspired details, from the timeless tea dress cut to the delicate covered buttons. This one is made from responsible viscose that drapes like a dream. We’ve also added a subtle shirred back to gently pull you in at the waist.
Marks & Spencer
RRP: £29.00 | Marks & Spencer. This midi shirt dress by Finery London is printed with a bold floral design that brings a whimsical touch to your outfit. It's made in a regular fit, with a v-neck featuring a lapel collar for a smart touch.
Cefinn
RRP: £290.00 | Cefinn. This season’s iteration comes in our pretty micro-floral-printed viscose-crepe, which has an elegant weight and drape. The elasticated shirring on the reverse, fluttery sleeves and softly tiered hem add to its wearability. Team with an open-toe sandal and a glass of chilled rose.
