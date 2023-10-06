Queen Letizia's sleek curled ponytail and black and white tiered gown made a bold statement

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Letizia's black and white tiered gown with sheer panelling and an embroidered skirt was a stunning modern style at a recent engagement.

On Thursday, October 5, the Queen of Spain met with EU leaders in Granada for the European Political Community Summit. The Queen was joined by King Felipe VI at this event as they greeted guests who were also dressed to the nines for this event.

For this event, the Queen wore a Carolina Herrera gown from the Fall/Winter 2017 Collection. The dress had sheer panelling at the top which added a glamorous feel to this silky ensemble and emphasized the round high neckline of this dress. The svelte torso of the dress was a clear contrast with the flamboyant feminine tiered shirt which had delicate layers and was patterned with neat embroidery. In addition to this dress, the Queen completed the look by wearing a black clutch from Magrit and Slingback 105 pumps from Manolo Blahnik.

Her heels had a similar sheer effect that matched the top of her dress and created a cohesive look on the Queen. Slingback heels are one of the key autumn/winter trends of 2023 and there are plenty of heels that are just like the Queen's that are available to shop now - and for an affordable price!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reiss Giselle Slingback Court Shoes, Black Visit Site RPR: £168.00 Slinking your way through evenings and events with ease, this pair of courts from Reiss is made with leather for comfort and quality that you can rely on. Set on a stiletto heel, they feature a squared-off closed toe for smart appeal. Dune Axis Mesh-Panel Heeled Court Shoes Visit Site RPR: £85.00 A pair of sleek court heels are a staple silhouette to wear all year long, and Axis is the epitome of the style. Set on a flattering stiletto heel, the upper of this point-toed silhouette boasts cut-out detailing and breathable mesh finishes that will instantly enhance your desk-to-dinner ensemble. Reformation Whitnee Slingback Heels Visit Site RPR: £298 Reformation's Whitnee Slingback Heels feature a 75mm heel, with a skinny heel, point toe, high heel height, and ankle security.

The Queen altered the designer gown so that it had a more demure feel and was less sheer for the important event. This modest alteration didn't harm the style of the look, and if anything it made the 2017 piece timeless and appropriate for wearing fashionably in 2023.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her Majesty wore a sleek ponytail hairstyle which was parted in the middle and slicked back tight in a neat style. The hair was fastened into a ponytail and curled at the end to soften this chic style. A strand of her hair was also wrapped around her hairband to add a more polished and put-together style.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Recently, the Queen has been seeing a range of fashionable looks. Queen Letizia looked so Parisian chic in Breton stripes and cigarette trousers earlier this month, and her dramatic black dress with Perspex slingback heels and chic clutch was yet another fashionable victory.