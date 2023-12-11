We've got hair envy over Carole Middleton's insanely shiny dark brown long bob
Carole Middleton's shiny long bob is giving us serious hair envy as she stepped out in London for the Together at Christmas Carol Concert
Carole Middleton's shiny long bob looked perfect as she stepped out for her daughter's Carol Concert in London.
Carole Middleton nailed one of the major winter bob trends during her latest appearance as she and her husband Michael Middleton attended the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service with the Royal Family. Carole stepped out with her hair styled into a long bob haircut which was lightly curled upwards at the end and delicately framed her face. She wore her hair in a side parting and had several honey-coloured highlights that added depth to her dark brown hair.
Of the various bob hairstyles, the maxi bob is one of the most coveted looks at the moment as it is so easy to style and looks great with minimal effort.
Her hair looked incredibly glossy and shiny which is likely down to using some of the best tricks for shiny hair. This means that she likely uses different hair oils, high-quality conditioners, and most certainly heat protectants to ensure that her hair isn't damaged or dried out when she is using heated products to style her hair.
Moroccanoil Treatment Hair Oil, 100 ml,
Was £39.42 Now £36.45| Amazon
The award-winning original hair treatment enriched with nourishing argan oil and vitamins. The product conditions, smooths frizz and flyaways, detangles, and boosts shine.
Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil,
Was £28.00 Now £20.00 | Amazon
Repairs damaged and compromised hair Strengthens and protects hair structure Restores healthy appearance and texture
This is the first time Carole has been seen at a public engagement in several months. The last time she was snapped was during King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation earlier this year at Westminster Abbey in May. At the Coronation Carole went for a more stylised look with her haircut as she had a bouncy blowdry that was accompanied by a royal blue floral headband that perfectly matched her coat dress. While this look was lovely, it's her slightly shorter modern lob that we're really loving right now.
