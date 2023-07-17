We're absolutely in love with Kate Middleton's gold and green onyx earrings, and they're just £45!

Kate Middleton's green earrings were the perfect summer accessory as the Princess of Wales stepped out to enjoy the tennis tournament with Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte.

On Sunday, July 16, 2023, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended Wimbledon with their two eldest children.

The Princess looked wonderful as she wore a color co-ordinated emerald green ensemble.

In other royal news, Queen Letizia's white belted dress takes a leaf out of fellow royals' style books as she rocks monochrome look alongside her family.

Kate Middleton continued to be the queen of green for her final Wimbledon appearance of the 2023 season. The Princess looked stunning as she accessorized with a gorgeous £395 Wimbledon clutch bag with an elevated glamorous gold chain. The bags' hardware perfectly matched her jewelry as the Princess wore a pair of gold and green dangly earrings - the perfect accessory!

These earrings are from the London-based brand Milinia and are stunning, but they are also easy on the purse! The Princess's earrings retail at around £45.00 (less than $60) and are the perfect statement piece to jazz up any ensemble.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Green Onyx Gemstone Earrings in Gold Plated Sterling Silver - Triangular £45.00 | Milina London Beautifully handcrafted 18k gold plated sterling silver earrings with natural gemstones, designed with a small round stone on top with a triangular-shaped stone drop under it and easy-to-wear hooks.

Green Onyx Gemstone Earrings in Sterling Silver - Triangular £39.00 | Milina London Beautifully handcrafted sterling silver earrings with natural gemstones, designed with a small round stone on top with a triangular-shaped stone drop under it and easy-to-wear hooks. Various stone choices are available.

These gorgeous earrings from Milinia are made in both silver and gold, with the green onyx stone, so you can make sure your jewelry pieces still match - regardless of your metal preferences.

Don't fret if you also love the design but aren't keen on the green stone, the brand also sells the same pair of earrings with different colored stones. This includes purple amethyst and royal blue chalcedony, meaning you can still add this statement piece without committing to this forest green shade!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales's style wasn't the only thing that caught fan's attention at Wimbledon, as many couldn't believe how much Princess Charlotte 'takes after her mama' as the pair bonded over Kate's true passion. The young Princess's enthusiastic reactions to the game, hair twirling, sunglasses, and style, all reminded fans of her mother and many enjoyed noticing their uncanny resemblance.

Fans also noticed that during this family appearance at the tournament, Kate decided to adorably coordinate with her eldest child, Prince George. The young royal's tie featured delicate emerald green stripes, this perfectly complemented his mother’s dark green jewel-tone ensemble and showed the scrupulous planning that had gone into every detail of this family outing.