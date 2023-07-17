Queen Letizia's white belted dress takes a leaf out of fellow royals' style books as she rocks monochrome look alongside her family

Queen Letizia, King Felipe, and Princess Leonor, and Infanta Sofia attended the Board of Directors of the Spanish Committee of the United World Schools Foundation, Sponsors of Scholarships and Students at the Zarzuela Palace.

Queen Letizia's white belted dress was in stark contrast with her daughters' bright pink outfits.

The chic royal opted for black kitten heels with her sleeveless white dress, showing the world exactly how monochrome is done.

(Image credit: Paolo Blocco/WireImage/Getty Images)

Queen Letizia's white belted dress is sleeveless, which appears to be a favorite style for the royal as she's often seen sporting the classic look. A modest neckline and midi-length pencil skirt is complemented by a belt - which shows off her waist - while a slit at the front makes it an easier-to-wear look. Her simple dress contrasted her daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia - who both went for bright colors and patterns.

Unlike Queen Letizia's summer dress, which was polka dot perfection, worn recently as she delivered "La Caixa" Scholarships at the Caixa Forum cultural center in Madrid - this particular dress was all white.

If examples like Kate Middleton's Wimbledon dress from 2017 and Queen Camilla’s monochrome Ascot outfit are anything to go by - monochrome is a hot ticket among the royals.

Carving out her own sartorial path, Queen Letizia of Spain’s white waistcoat and chic A-line skirt has previously proved that she's a big fan of wearing white. So we'll assume that red wine is off the menu at any Spanish Royal Family events! Her outfit of choice was worn at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza - a visit that's rue to have stirred some emotions for the mom of two.

(Image credit: Paolo Blocco/WireImage/Getty Images)

This is as Princess Leonor, the Royal Family princess heading to military training, is enjoying the last of her freedom before she ships off to the academy in August. The young royal just graduated from UWC Atlantic College in Wales and is one of the European Royals with a lot to live up to - as she's the heir to the Spanish throne.

Attending the military academy is a family tradition and she's following in her father's footsteps before her. During her training, the young royal will spend time with the armed forces, the Spanish navy, and the air force.