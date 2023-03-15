Royal Family princess heading to military training after she leaves school nicknamed 'Hogwarts for hippies'

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Spanish Royal Family princess heading to military, Princess Leonor, is following in her father's footsteps. However, news of the heir to the Spanish throne's training may be at odds with the British school she attended - which has been dubbed 'Hogwarts for hippies.'

Princess Leonor is the first grandchild of the controversial King Juan Carlos, who abdicated following a financial scandal.

The young royal has attended the Welsh UWC Atlantic school which is known for its mission to to promote peace through progressive education.

(Image credit: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

We're used to seeing members of the British Royal Family decked out in military regalia and many of those in the Royal line of succession have completed military service.

This tradition isn't held solely by the UK as many international royals also get involved with combat. One such example is the Spanish royal family, who are distantly related to the British Royal Family. Despite their distance - the two royal families are very close and the Spanish King refers to the late Queen Elizabeth as 'Aunt Lilibet.'

It's been revealed that Leonor, Princess of Asturias, will begin three years of military training later this year, in the General Military Academy. Spain's Ministry of Defence officially announced that Princess Leonor would begin this training in September 2023.

(Image credit: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Spain's Defense Minister Margarita Robles said, "as in all parliamentary monarchies," the Princess, "has to have a military background and a military career."

The young royal will train with the army, the navy, and the Spanish air force before moving on to complete the rest of her university studies. It's believed that the royal intends to study law after completing her training.

(Image credit: Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage/Getty Images)

It's likely that the Princess gained an interest in the legal system while attending the Welsh campus of United World Colleges (opens in new tab) (UWC). UWC is, per their website, "a global movement that makes education a force to unite people, nations, and cultures for peace and a sustainable future."

Princess Leonor's younger sister, Infanta Sofia, age 15, is also due to attend the school - but it's unclear if she will also undertake military training.

It goes without saying that, like other schools attended by royals, the tuition fees are pretty astronomical. Per Tatler (opens in new tab), a two-year International Baccalaureate (IB) course costs from $79,600(£66,000). Unlike your average swanky private school, however, nearly half of UWC students' fees are paid by some form of scholarship.

Princess Leonor is the eldest daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia. The young royal, aged 17, has a lot of living left to do but considering she's the heir to the Spanish crown - much of her life is already laid out for her.

When she ascends to the throne, Leonor will be the first Spanish Queen since Isabella II, who reigned from 1833 to 1868. This will only be the second time in the Spanish monarchy's history that a woman will be in charge.