We're calling it, Queen Letizia just stepped out in the *dreamiest* summer dress and the flattering style features three gorgeous trends

Queen Letizia's summer dress was the perfect sophisticated look for the royal as she stepped out for an important educational engagement.

Queen Letizia has had a busy week in Madrid and has been attending a number of engagements.

For her most recent engagement, the royal pulled out a fantastic pale grey and white polka dot sleeveless shirt dress.

In other royal news, Queen Camilla stuns in striped puffed-sleeve dress and daring gold choker as she makes first Wimbledon appearance since 2019.

Queen Letizia's summer dress on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, was the perfect warm weather look as she delivered "La Caixa" Scholarships at the CaixaForum cultural center in Madrid. For this engagement, the Queen wore a Laura Bernal Polka-dot dress, a pair of nude leather slingback pumps from Isabel Abdo Shoes, and rose gold and diamond accessories.

The Laura Bernal dress looked fantastic on the Queen and featured some of the major summer trends of 2023. This included large polka dot print, a collared halter neck style, and a '50s belted fit and flare shape. This dress highlighted the Queen's fantastic figure and was the perfect blend of sensible and sophistication on Her Majesty.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gemma Wrap Dress, $72 (£55.30) | Crew Clothing In a similar style to Queen Letizia's feminine and elegant look, this features fluttery sleeves, a notched v-neckline, button-down detailing and is finished with a flattering tie-belt to cinch in at the waist. Style with espadrilles and your favorite jewelry for an effortless daytime look.

The dress was made by Spanish designer Laura Bernal who was delighted to see the Queen in one of her dresses. A post on social media from Laura Bernal read, "Happy, excited and grateful that Her Majesty Queen Doña Letizia again chose and trust Laura Bernal."

"Today Ms. Letizia has dazzled us again looking this wonderful in our polka dots dress at the @caixaforum. Scholarship award ceremony. Sophistication and sublime elegance in a comfortable look ideal for these days of high temperatures. THANK YOU YOUR MAJESTY for choosing Laura Bernal and THANK YOU for always supporting fashion made in Spain," the post read.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We are loving Queen Letizia's summer style over the past few weeks, as Her Majesty has pulled out a number of different looks and showed off her wide-ranging wardrobe.

Queen Letizia's smart white trousers and embroidered coral top combination was one of our favorite and most relatable looks from Her Majesty. The Queen looked marvelous as she wore a look that can be dressed up or down and had a modest feminine feel.

In contrast, Queen Letizia of Spain’s white waistcoat and chic A-line skirt was a bold combination that had a far more masculine look on the Queen. The ensemble was another hit and showed off her trendy wardrobe as she jumped on the waistcoat trend that seems to be everywhere at the moment.