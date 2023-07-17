Kate Middleton’s gorgeous £395 Wimbledon clutch bag has room for “essentials” and the glamorous gold chain elevates it to luxury level.

The Princess of Wales wore the same blush-toned clutch bag to both days of the final Wimbledon weekend this year.

This beautiful accessory from Emmy London features a detachable chain and leather strap and comes in a range of equally wearable colors.

This royal news comes as Kate Middleton continued to be the queen of green at her final Wimbledon appearance – and we loved the way she matches Prince George.

Whilst so many of Kate Middleton’s dresses have become truly iconic over the years the future Queen Consort also has a flair for choosing stunning, classic accessories. From Kate’s Longchamp bag which oozes practicality, to her silk and crystal embellished bee clutch bag she wore to a gala dinner in 2019, the Princess of Wales’ handbags are always on point. It seems she knows a great bag when she sees one and Kate Middleton’s gorgeous go-to blush Wimbledon clutch bag was seen twice in two days during this year’s championships.

Stepping out over the second weekend to watch the Finals on Saturday July 15 and Sunday July 16, Kate chose the same stunning Emmy London “Natasha” clutch in a neural blush shade.

(Image credit: Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Natasha Clutch Bag in Blush | $517/£395 | Emmy London Add Kate Middleton's gorgeous £395 Wimbledon clutch bag to your wardrobe this summer. With its stunning neutral shade and detachable chain strap, this elegant clutch is the perfect accessory choice for occasions.

Priced at £395, this subtle accessory is more affordable for a luxury bag compared to the three Mulberry bags Kate wears on repeat too. It comes in a range of beautiful shades, although the soft beige-blush tone of Kate Middleton’s gorgeous Wimbledon clutch worked beautifully with her green dresses over the two days she attended the 2023 finals.

This “Natasha” clutch is crafted from suede and has an oyster-colored suede lining with a zip compartment. According to Emmy London the bag is “roomy enough” for the “essentials” and has a magnetic popper to help fasten it securely.

L.K. Bennett Dominica Suede Clutch Bag, Lilac |$116 £89 | John Lewis & Partners Crafted from suede, this stunning soft lilac clutch bag is a classic design that can be paired with so many outfits. The chain shoulder strap is removable and the clutch can be dressed up with a dress and blazer or down with jeans and a T-shirt.

Hobbs Kensington Suede Clutch Bag, Sage Green | $98/£75 | John Lewis & Partners Why not put your own twist on Kate Middleton's gorgeous £395 Wimbledon clutch bag with this stunning Kensington Suede Clutch from Hobbs. It's soft sage green color, flap-over front and concealed zip pocket make this a dazzling accessory option for summer.

Whilst it works wonderfully as a simple hands-free clutch bag, it also has a detachable leather and gold-toned chain strap. However, the Princess of Wales was seen putting this strap to good use during both of her final Wimbledon 2023 appearances. For Day 13 of this year's championships the Princess of Wales stepped out in a vibrant lime green Self Portrait dress in a boucle fabric.

Always a fan of color-matched accessories, Kate Middleton’s Emmy London Wimbledon clutch was the perfect choice to coordinate with her Gianvito Rossi nude suede sling-back pumps.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

A day later it was still green and neutral tones all the way as the Princess wowed in a bold green Roland Mouret midi dress worn with another pair of neutral Gianvito Rossi heels and, of course, her beloved clutch bag. The blush colorway has certainly got a fair amount of wear at Wimbledon 2023 but this is a design that Kate has invested in multiple times over the years.

(Image credit: Photo by Antony Jones/GC Images via Getty)

The senior royal has been spotted carrying several other shades of the “Natasha” bag, including a rich red, midnight blue and hot pink. Another pastel option that she’s chosen to wear before was a beautiful powder blue as she attended the Royal Family’s traditional Easter Sunday church service at Windsor Castle in 2022.