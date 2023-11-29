The royal-approved Chanel bag adored by Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla, and Princess Eugenie is a high-end classic - and we love these high street lookalikes

When it comes to royal-approved Chanel bags, you really can't go wrong with the brand's selection of padded bags that come in a variety of different styles.

The women in the Royal Family have frequently been seen with a range of handbags from the designer brand Chanel and the brand has become synonymous with high-end luxury.

But there is one style of bag that is adored by nearly every woman in the British Royal Family. The Queen, Princess Catherine, and Princess Eugenie have all been snapped in recent years carrying one of the best Chanel bags of all time - the classic quilted bag which comes in a variety of shapes and sizes.

Kust a few days ago Princess Eugenie and her stunning Chanel bag made a wonderful debut at the F1 in Abu Dhabi with her Chanel padded bag. The Princess looked casual and relaxed her high-end purse oozed quiet luxury as she posed for a star-studded photo with Orlando Bloom, Naomi Campbell, and Geri Horner.

Whether it's a clutch, an over-the-shoulder chain purse, or even a hand-held one-strap bag, when it comes to their signature criss-cross padded quilted handbags there doesn't seem to be a wrong type of Chanel bag to purchase in the Royal Family.

Of course the padded style bag is a signature look from Chanel, but there are many high street brands that you can look to if you want to emulate this same padded style bag - without the Chanel logo or pricetag!

Kate Spade Carey Medium Flap Shoulder Bag Visit Site RRP: Was £429 Now £199 | Kate Spade. This pretty one holds all of your essentials--wallet, keys and phone--and has a pocket to stash snacks. Dune Quilted Chain Strap Clutch Bag Visit Site RRP: £75.00 | Dune. Complete smart ensembles with this elegant quilted clutch bag by Dune London. It's designed with a sleek slim profile and a statement twist lock fastening to keep your belongings secure. Whistles Elly Quilted Chain Purse Visit Site RRP: £79.00 | Whistles. Crafted from a responsible leather in a timeless black, the Elly purse features 2 compartments inside for cards and coins and a detachable gold chain so you can use it in multiple ways.

Of course, if you are looking for the real thing, Chanel bags are some of the best designer bags worth investing in. This is because these luxury handbags hold their value at resale and are extremely well made so can last for years if treated properly.

The only royal who was reportedly not a fan of Chanel was Princess Diana who apparently disliked the interlocking Cs on the logo, which supposedly reminded her of Charles and Camilla.

Australian fashion designer Jayson Brundson who worked with princess Diana in 1996 told Harper's Bazaar Australia, "She came out holding like handfuls of shoes and bags and just dumped them all down on the couch. Then said, 'What do you think?', so I went through them all and I found a pair of Chanel shoes, and I said, 'Well these would look great with the Versace,' and she said 'No, I can't wear linked Cs, the double C.' So I asked why, and she said, 'It's Camilla and Charles.'"

Of course, the Princess was actually photographed wearing Chanel clothes and handbags during her life, so it's clear that the decision to ditch Chanel and opt for other designers was a decision made in later life.