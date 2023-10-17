The one autumn staple Kate Middleton can't live without, according to a stylist

While the Princess of Wales has been nailing 'business-casual' with her chic and tailored pantsuits, there's still one clothing staple she can't do without when it comes to her autumn attire.

In October 2023 alone, we've seen Kate Middleton step out in a number of chic outfits, all of which featured pieces that would be right at home in a minimalist capsule wardrobe. Her royal outings have seen her rock everything for a 'Quiet Luxury'-esque Sezane co-ord, to a white £65 Zara blazer, which she wore to the Rugby World Cup.

However, according to Megan Watkins, Head Stylist at online fashion destination SilkFred, there is one staple, in particular, that's set to make a number of repeat appearances in the coming months and will always transcend the autumn/winter trends in Kate's fashion wheelhouse.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Chris Jackson)

Meet the coat dress, Kate Middleton's go-to piece for formal royal events and beyond, as the leaves begin to turn orange.

Despite her affinity with all the best blazer styles lately, if you really want to recreate Kate's sophisticated look, it's a coat dress - or her favourite double-breasted coats, for a more wearable alternative - you need to invest in.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As Watkins notes "A coat dress is an easy way to stay stylish and warm. Last month, at the Queen’s one-year remembrance at St. At David's Cathedral in Pembrokeshire, Kate wore a burgundy, belted version of the style, complete with a matching fascinator and court shoes, gold detailing and a subtle v-neckline. This style is perfect to pair with a statement necklace and classic court shoes."

(Image credit: Getty Images: arrive at St Davids Cathedral to commemorate the life of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the first anniversary of her passing on September 08, 2023 in St Davids, Wales.)

Watkins adds, "Coat dresses are a great option for Autumn weddings or more fancy occasions where you fear you may get cold and it’s easy to see why Kate wears them year after year. Opt for a coat dress in one of the season's hottest hues, like cherry red or 70s yellow."

As mentioned, Kate has worn a number of coat dresses over the years, along with similarly styled overcoats. She also often opts for colour blocking, when it comes to an outfit that centres around her coat or coat, which according to Watkins is another of Kate's autumnal styling tricks.

Matching tonal pieces and colour blocking are a signature of the Princess of Wales, with Kate's shoe collection boasting a range of neutral and colourful - from burgundy to blue - pumps and slingbacks to perfectly coordinate with the rest of her attire.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Max Mumby/Indigo)

Luckily, as Watkins reminds us, "tonal dressing is really easy to emulate. However, always make sure your two items are not clashing as this can often make your look look disjointed." Watkins also recommends going for 'a signature autumn shade like burgundy or forest green,' both of which are popular 2023 colour fashion trends.

Shop Kate Middleton's staple coat dress and jacket styles

Karen Millen Structured Crepe Forever Soft Pleated Midi Dress View at Karen Millen RRP: £199 | This belted dress is perfect for a smart occasion, or even for a sophisticated office look. It's also available in white and orange and in sizes. Mango Buckle Flowy Dress View at Mango RRP: £59.99 | For another subtle look, this belted dress offers a similar look to Kate's coat dress style but can then be layered with a separate blazer or coat - rather than opting for a full-on coat and dress in one. Reiss Ceciletux Bodycon Midi Dress View at Reiss RRP: £228 | Currently reduced to £90, this structured dress is very reminiscent of Kate's signature coat dresses, with its button detailing and collar. John Lewis Wool Blend Crombie Overcoat View at John Lewis RRP: £119 | If you're looking for a more versatile option, that just very much offers that Kate Middleton-approved look, opt instead for a tailored overcoat.

To recreate Kate Middleton's signature autumn look, you can of course opt for an actual coat dress, or alternatively select a belted dress - which offers a similar effect- or pair a smart, tailored, double-breasted coat with a matching turtleneck top or knit.