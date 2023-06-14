The clever way Kate Middleton ensures she's a present parent as her royal duties mount under King Charles

Princess Catherine balances motherhood with her royal duties by using this clever hack that ensures she is always back to Windsor in time for the school run.

The Princess is also a mother to three young children and has to balance her royal responsibilities with parenting.

Like many members of the Royal Family, the Princess of Wales is a busy working royal who must attend a number of engagements and events. This has only increased since she has become a more valued member of the Royal Family as the Queen's passing meant that her husband is now higher in the royal line of succession.

This demands that the Princess must travel around the UK in order to attend different events and support a variety of charities. However, a recent analysis of the royal's engagements has suggested that she has a nifty scheduling hack that means she doesn't have to be too far away from her children.

The Daily Mail revealed, "An analysis by The Mail on Sunday can reveal that almost a third of her working days – 18 out of 61 – since assuming her title in September were within 12 miles of Adelaide Cottage."

Adelaide Cottage is of course the home that the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children moved into last year when the family made the big move from London to Windsor. The home is only a few miles from their children's school, Lambook School, and just a stone's throw from Windsor Castle.

Scheduling a third of her royal appearances to be within 12 miles of her home means that the Princess can still be around for her royal children and can reduce the amount of time she spends away from them when she is traveling to engagements. This means that the Princess can attend an engagement while still being back home in time to pick up her children from school.

For example, in May just after the coronation, Kate Middleton volunteered in Slough in a delicate blue blouse and black skinny jeans with the rest of her family. Slough is close to Windsor and one Royal watcher joked that because of the Princess's preference for her local area, perhaps she should have a name change. "Perhaps Kate ought to be retitled the Princess of Slough!" joked the commentator.

Another source also told the Daily Mail that their children are always their first priority over their royal responsibilities, so they will always try and work their royal schedule around them. "It has been noted that there have been an awful lot of jobs for both Kate and William near their home. But they have always said that the kids come first so it stands to reason that they want one of them to be there for the school run," the source said.