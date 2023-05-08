Kate Middleton nails casual chic as she volunteers in Slough in a delicate blue blouse and black skinny jeans

Prince William, Princess Catherine, and their three youngsters were snapped in Slough today as the trio concluded the coronation weekend with some volunteering work.

The Prince and Princess of Wales joined the Big Help Out volunteering effort in Slough on Monday, May 8, 2023.

They also brought their three young children with them to help lend a hand to improve the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut.

The Princess of Wales looked fantastic today as she stepped out in Slough to assist with The Big Help Out. This is a charitable day when people are encouraged to volunteer in their communities as part of the celebrations for the new monarch.

The Princess looked wonderful as she wore a pale blue silk blouse with buttons down the front of the top and big blouson sleeves. She paired this chic look with black skinny jeans with a number of pockets placed down the legs. She also wore brown leather Chelsea boots that were perfect for the manual labor that was required for the day.

The Princess's blouse was the Frill Neck Shirt in Mid-Blue Denim from the brand Really Wild (opens in new tab). Unfortunately, this shirt is no longer stocked by the brand, but there are many other stores that sell similar blue shirts that are similar to the one worn by the Princess of Wales.



The Princess often wears blue to royal engagements and has even shown her fondness for blue blouses in the past. In October 2022, Kate Middleton pairs affordable Missoma earrings with the dreamiest silk pussybow blouse. This blue silky look was a very similar shade to the blouse worn by the Princess today, but it features a large tie-up bow at the front in a signature pussybow style.

The Princess also paired that blouse with a long coat, cigarette pants, and heels, creating a far more poised look than her casual everyday look that she wore for the Big Help Out.

Catherine looked fantastic at this event and her delicate blouse didn't hold her back from getting stuck into the busy activities of the day with her little ones. The Princess was snapped helping Prince Louis wheel a wheelbarrow, shoveling soil, roasting marshmallows, trying her hand at archery, and ending the day by posing with all the volunteers who came out to help.