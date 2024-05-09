The positive sign Kate Middleton is doing well in recovery as Prince William makes change
The Princess of Wales is currently undergoing 'preventative chemotherapy' after her cancer diagnosis
A change to Prince William's work schedule this week appears to indicate that the Princess of Wales's recovery is going well.
Following the shock news that Kate Middleton is undergoing preventative treatment for cancer in March, Prince William immediately stepped back from royal duties to stay at home with not only his wife, but also their three young children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
The future King only recently stepped back into the spotlight and began attending royal engagements again, but his schedule was understandably modified to ensure he could be at home with his family.
The time together has reportedly been incredibly important for the family, with George, Charlotte and Louis said to be being a 'significant part' of their mum's recovery, letting her focus on keeping daily life "normal" for them at Adelaide Cottage, rather than on her health struggles.
And it seems that Kate is doing well in recovery as Kensington Palace have just confirmed that Prince William will be spending a night away from the family home for the first time since his wife's diagnosis.
On Thursday May 9th, Prince William made his first official visit to Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly since becoming Duke of Cornwall, a title he inherited from his dad, King Charles III, when he become King.
In the morning, he spent time in the area where his first housing project will be erected. The endeavour will see him build 24 homes with wraparound support for homeless people, taking an important step in his promise to end homelessness.
He also visited Fistral Beach to meet with the organisations who will take care of the homes. While there, he stopped to talk with members of Holywell Bay Surf Life Saving Club and watched the club's young members learn CPR.
He is set to spend the night in the seaside town, no doubt calling home to check in with Kate and the children as he spends his first night away from them in months.
Then, on Friday, the Prince of Wales is set to visit St Mary's harbour on the Isles of Scilly to meet with the harbour operators before stopping in at St Mary’s Community Hospital.
According to reports in The Times, William is set to take on more engagements like his Cornwall visit over the next two months, fitting in as much as he can before stepping away again when his children break up for their school summer holidays in July and August.
