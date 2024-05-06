Prince George, Charlotte and Louis set to be 'significant part' of mum Kate Middleton's recovery
According to a royal expert, the Princess of Wales wants to 'keep things as normal as possible' for her children
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are set to be a "significant part" of Catherine, Princess of Wales’s recovery, according to a royal expert.
Following the Princess of Wales's deeply personal message sharing that she had started treatment for cancer, fans have been treated to two adorable pictures taken by the mum-of-three. Despite speculation over whether she would still share family snaps, Prince Louis’s sweet sixth birthday photo and Princess Charlotte’s ninth birthday photo were both released.
Amidst her treatment, it seems Kate is determined to uphold special family traditions on her children’s birthdays. According to the BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond this is likely to be incredibly important to her.
Getting candid with OK!, Jennie expressed her belief that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are all set to be a "significant part" of Kate’s recovery as she focuses on keeping daily life "normal" for them at Adelaide Cottage.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn, | Was £20, Now £10.02 at Amazon
Delving into what it's like growing up as a member of the Royal Family, Tom Quinn presents an account that's shocking, funny and insightful. He draws on both historical sources and testimonies from palace staff and includes tales of royal mischievousness.
"Hopefully Kate is getting her strength back more every day and she will be able to concentrate on making Charlotte’s birthday as magical as possible in the circumstances," she said. "She’ll make sure all the attention is on her daughter, and not on her. And that’s quite a healthy approach. Dwelling on illness doesn’t help anyone, so the children will be a significant part of Kate’s recovery."
Jennie went on to claim that Prince William and Kate "are making every effort" to "keep things as normal as possible" for George, Charlotte and Louis’s sake.
She said, "They don’t want Kate’s diagnosis to overshadow their lives and want their happiness to very much be their priority. Even though it will be a school day, I’m sure William and Kate will celebrate Charlotte’s birthday on Thursday in Windsor with her friends as usual and make it as special as possible."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
The royal expert is also "certain" that the Wales kids "will have been bringing Kate some much needed distraction and laughter at this tough time" too. Her suggestion that they’ll be "significant part" of Kate’s recovery as she tries to "keep things" relatively normal for them could be seen to echo the sentiment of her poignant video message.
In it, the Princess of Wales spoke about how important it was for her to have the space to tell her children about her diagnosis in an "appropriate" way and asked for privacy for their family.
"It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment, but most importantly it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I’m going to be OK," she declared. "As I’ve said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body, and spirits."
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
Kate went on, "We hope that you’ll understand that as a family we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment."
In recent months the Wales family haven’t been seen in public as they spend time together away from the royal spotlight, though Prince William has been undertaking solo engagements. Kate’s decision to take and post Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte’s birthday photos as usual could perhaps showcase her desire to focus on her loved ones and things that bring her joy at such a difficult time.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
5 award-winning hair products, given special recognition by our panel of expert judges
Brilliant brands doing great things. Our panel of expert judges loved them and we think you will too
By Annie Milroy Published
-
Helen Skelton's cherry red jumpsuit with chunky chain jewellery is the bold outfit inspiration we were looking for
Helen Skelton looks radiant in cherry red, which is set to be one of the shades of the summer
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
Princess Charlotte's hidden talent that could lead her down the same path as Zara Tindall and Princess Anne
Princess Charlotte has a secret sporty skill that could see her become a royal Olympian
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Kate Middleton's gorgeous old Hollywood sunhat she wore at Wimbledon is a bargain in the sale
Kate's exact sunhat she looked incredible in at Wimbledon 2022 is in the sale
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Princess Charlotte's ninth birthday photo couldn't be more adorable and fans are all saying the same thing
Princess Charlotte's ninth birthday photo taken by Kate has been shared on her special day and fans have noticed an adorable detail
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince Louis' utterly adorable request to copy Princess Charlotte during special Strictly Come Dancing visit
Prince Louis clearly looks up to his older sister, Princess Charlotte
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Kate Middleton's timeless trench coat is perfect for rainy spring days and chilly summer breezes
The Princess of Wales knows a classic piece when she sees one and her stunning trench coat from 2011 is a style staple that will last years
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
32 times Princess Charlotte stole the show
We take a look at some of the best Princess Charlotte moments where she stole the show and melted our hearts
By Elena Kiratzi Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William are 'still loved up' 13 years on from the 'intense passion' on their wedding day
The Prince and Princess of Wales have always had a deep relationship and a strong bond, a body language expert says
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Royal brides and their 'something blue': From Kate Middleton's secret detail to Zara Tindall's protocol-breaker
Many royal brides' 'something blue' isn't noticeable to anyone else but they've included it as a special nod to the wedding tradition
By Emma Shacklock Published