Princess Charlotte's ninth birthday photo couldn't be more adorable and fans are all saying the same thing
Princess Charlotte's ninth birthday photo taken by Kate has been shared on her special day and fans have noticed an adorable detail
Princess Charlotte's ninth birthday photo couldn't be more adorable and it's got royal fans all saying the same thing.
The Prince and Princess of Wales’s tradition of sharing sweet new snaps of Prince George, Charlotte and Louis to mark their birthdays has just been upheld once again in the most adorable way. Following in the footsteps of Prince Louis’s sixth birthday photo just a few weeks ago, Prince William and Kate have continued to switch things up this year and posted Princess Charlotte’s ninth birthday photo on the actual day.
It’s not known exactly where the picture was taken, although if it was their Adelaide Cottage home then we’re seriously impressed with their gorgeous garden. The new picture screams spring and in it, Princess Charlotte is standing outside with one arm resting carefully on a wall. Beside her is a stunning pink clematis plant in full bloom.
The nine-year-old royal is wearing a cute combination of a denim skirt with a pie-crust collar blouse, blue sweatshirt and a scarlet cardigan over the top. Layering pieces are an absolute must-have in our spring capsule wardrobe and it seems this is also the case for Princess Charlotte.
Her long light brown hair with fabulous natural golden strands is cascading loose over one shoulder and she’s beaming at the camera. The relaxed expression on Princess Charlotte’s face could of course be partly thanks to the person behind the camera - her proud mum the Princess of Wales.
Kate is known for her love of photography and has been responsible for the majority of her children’s birthday portraits in the past, as well as other iconic royal pictures.
“Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte!” the Prince and Princess of Wales declared in their caption. “Thank you for all of the kind messages today.”
It’s hardly surprising that Princess Charlotte’s ninth birthday has been flooded with heartfelt messages from fans around the world. Whilst many of them simply wish her a happy birthday, plenty more have all noticed one particular detail - just how much she looks like Prince William!
“You are a carbon copy of your dad”, one person commented, whilst another believes she has her “dad’s smile and eyes”.
Someone else joked that Prince William had “said cut and paste” when Princess Charlotte was born, a fourth person wrote, “She looks so much like her father” and a fifth called her “Daddy's double”.
Fans overwhelmingly think that the nine-year-old royal is the spitting image of the Prince of Wales and we can totally see the resemblance. However, her fabulous long hair is something that fans have also noticed and likened to Kate’s glossy tresses.
One person remarked “Gorgeous hair just like mummy”, as another exclaimed, “Didn’t realise this was how long her hair was”.
Princess Charlotte’s hair does seem to have grown even longer since she was last seen in the Wales family’s Mother’s Day photo. Her ninth birthday will be spent in lessons at Lambrook School though Princess Charlotte will likely be looking forward to spending time with her family later on in the day and perhaps has a bigger celebration planned with friends and wider family over the upcoming bank holiday weekend in the UK.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
