Princess Charlotte's ninth birthday photo couldn't be more adorable and fans are all saying the same thing

Princess Charlotte of Wales watches Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final
(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)
Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
published

Princess Charlotte's ninth birthday photo couldn't be more adorable and it's got royal fans all saying the same thing.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’s tradition of sharing sweet new snaps of Prince George, Charlotte and Louis to mark their birthdays has just been upheld once again in the most adorable way. Following in the footsteps of Prince Louis’s sixth birthday photo just a few weeks ago, Prince William and Kate have continued to switch things up this year and posted Princess Charlotte’s ninth birthday photo on the actual day. 

It’s not known exactly where the picture was taken, although if it was their Adelaide Cottage home then we’re seriously impressed with their gorgeous garden. The new picture screams spring and in it, Princess Charlotte is standing outside with one arm resting carefully on a wall. Beside her is a stunning pink clematis plant in full bloom.

The nine-year-old royal is wearing a cute combination of a denim skirt with a pie-crust collar blouse, blue sweatshirt and a scarlet cardigan over the top. Layering pieces are an absolute must-have in our spring capsule wardrobe and it seems this is also the case for Princess Charlotte. 

Her long light brown hair with fabulous natural golden strands is cascading loose over one shoulder and she’s beaming at the camera. The relaxed expression on Princess Charlotte’s face could of course be partly thanks to the person behind the camera - her proud mum the Princess of Wales.

Kate is known for her love of photography and has been responsible for the majority of her children’s birthday portraits in the past, as well as other iconic royal pictures.

Prince William and Princess Charlotte of Wales attend the Christmas Day service 2023

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

“Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte!” the Prince and Princess of Wales declared in their caption. “Thank you for all of the kind messages today.”

It’s hardly surprising that Princess Charlotte’s ninth birthday has been flooded with heartfelt messages from fans around the world. Whilst many of them simply wish her a happy birthday, plenty more have all noticed one particular detail - just how much she looks like Prince William!

“You are a carbon copy of your dad”, one person commented, whilst another believes she has her “dad’s smile and eyes”. 

Someone else joked that Prince William had “said cut and paste” when Princess Charlotte was born, a fourth person wrote, “She looks so much like her father” and a fifth called her “Daddy's double”.

Composite of Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour 2023 and Prince William at St. Michael's Church of England School in 2024

(Image credit: Image 1:Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images // Image 2:Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Fans overwhelmingly think that the nine-year-old royal is the spitting image of the Prince of Wales and we can totally see the resemblance. However, her fabulous long hair is something that fans have also noticed and likened to Kate’s glossy tresses.

One person remarked “Gorgeous hair just like mummy”, as another exclaimed, “Didn’t realise this was how long her hair was”.

Princess Charlotte’s hair does seem to have grown even longer since she was last seen in the Wales family’s Mother’s Day photo. Her ninth birthday will be spent in lessons at Lambrook School though Princess Charlotte will likely be looking forward to spending time with her family later on in the day and perhaps has a bigger celebration planned with friends and wider family over the upcoming bank holiday weekend in the UK.

