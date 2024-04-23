Prince Louis's sixth birthday photo is the most adorable one yet as Kate Middleton gets back behind the camera

Prince Louis's sixth birthday photo is the most adorable one yet as his mum Kate got back behind the camera.

Prince Louis’s birthday has been marked with a return to royal tradition from the Prince and Princess of Wales as they shared a special new photo on social media in honour of his big day. Fans have come to expect a birthday post for each of the Wales children, however the snaps are typically shared the night before Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’s actual birthdays. This year, however, Prince William and Kate waited until Prince Louis turned 6 to share what is arguably one of the most adorable pictures of him yet and it was so worth the wait.

Just like last year’s birthday post, Prince Louis’s sixth birthday photo featured the young royal outside in nature, possibly in the garden at the family’s Adelaide Cottage home.

It showed him beaming broadly at the camera as he lay on a throw on the grass wearing a smart checked shirt. Prince Louis’s bare feet could be seen stretched out behind him, giving this picture even more of a relaxed behind-the-scenes feel to it. Alongside the snap was a message from his proud parents, declaring, "Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! Thank you for all the kind wishes today."

The credit for Prince Louis’s sixth birthday photo confirmed what royal fans might have been secretly hoping for - that the Princess of Wales herself was behind the camera once again. Known for her love of photography, Kate has often taken Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’s birthday pictures over the years.

This includes pictures of Prince Louis on his first day of nursery and him sitting outside at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. However, she didn’t take Prince Louis’s fifth birthday snap which was the work of Millie Pilkington instead.

Millie was the private photographer at Prince William and Kate’s wedding in 2011 and so it’s clear that the couple are huge fans of hers. The 2023 picture of Prince Louis was the first time his birthday picture hadn’t been taken by his mum and Kate’s return to photography duties this year will likely delight royal fans as the 6-year-old enjoys his birthday.

It’s not known how he might be celebrating with his family, though Prince Louis has just returned to Lambrook School after the Easter break meaning he will be spending it largely in lessons. When he gets back from school he could possibly be presented with a homemade birthday cake as the Princess of Wales has previously told baking legend Dame Mary Berry that this is her tradition.

"I love making the cake," she said during an appearance on the BBC’s A Berry Royal Christmas. "It's become a bit of a tradition that I sort of stay up until midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing. I make far too much, but I love it."

Spring is a busy time for birthdays in the Wales household as Princess Charlotte will turn 9 on 2nd May. The Princess of Wales might end up taking her daughter’s 2024 birthday picture too after getting behind the camera again for Prince Louis’s sixth birthday photo. In any case, Prince Louis’s snap is one of the sweetest pictures Kate has taken of her youngest child and he looked to be thoroughly relaxed and enjoying the photo-taking process.