Queen Maxima's navy jumpsuit with ruby red pumps and oversized earrings makes a statement

Queen Maxima's navy jumpsuit and body cherry red accessories is a lesson in upscale autumn dressing as Her Majesty steps out in a perfectly curated ensemble.

Queen Maxima was out at an official engagement on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

The Queen attended the opening of the UNLimited festival at the 1931 Congress Center in Den Bosch.

On Thursday, the Queen of the Netherlands looked chic as she attended the opening of the UNLimited festival of the Association of Universities of the Netherlands.

For the engagement, the Queen wore a crepe jumpsuit from Belgian designer Maison Natan which was a rich shade of navy blue. The jumpsuit featured long cigarette-style trouser legs and three-quarter-length sleeves. The tailored jumpsuit had a formal suit style front with a large collar and a cinched-in waist.

Accessorising with this jumpsuit, the Queen wore her go-to pair of Gianvito Rossi '105’ Red Suede Pumps. The ruby red suede shoes were perfectly complemented by a matching rouge clutch and a pair of bold oversized earrings in the same shade. The red accessories added a fun pop of colour and elevated the Queen's ensemble which would have otherwise been a simple colour blocking look.

Fans loved this look on the Queen and many flooded to social media to complement her chic style. "Looks amazing! This jumpsuit is a fantastic fit and and red accents just pop! 🙌," said one commenter. "Love this look and colour with red accessories. She's never boring and has a diverse eclectic style 🔥❤️," said another.

"I love the color blocking here 🔥" a third said. "Love this. It’s professional and flattering. The pop of color adds interest. This is so good," said yet another.



