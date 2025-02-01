It's hard to make waterproof clothes look chic, but Queen Mary just proved it's possible with a gorgeous khaki co-ord

Queen Mary of Denmark just wore the chicest outdoorsy outfit, with her waterproof khaki co-ord perfectly blending practicality with style - paired it with a plum beanie and pair of oh-so warm gloves, it's the ultimate outdoors look.

Waterproof clothes are a winter capsule wardrobe staple, with the cool, wet and windy weather of the season demanding practicality if we want to keep warm and dry while out on hikes or in nature. But they're not always the easiest thing to style and pull off.

But Queen Mary has proved that it is possible to look oh-so chic in waterproofing clothing. Stepping out to see the restoration work completed by the Danish Nature Foundation in Lerbjerg Forest on 30th January, she bundled up in a stunning waterproof co-ord with the matching Dynamic Eco Anorak by Laksen and Laksen Ladies Dynamic Eco Hunting Trousers creating an appropriately practical style for the walk.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Queen Mary's Outfit

The slim-fit trousers, with their relaxed though flattering straight leg, were a perfect choice for the appearance. Sleek and figure-hugging, though still comfortable and allowing for ease of movement, they don't have the same puffy silhouette that other waterproof gear tends to. And without the popular tapered leg look many other styles boast, this straight style leaves the entire outfit feeling a lot more sophisticated and casually elegant.

The khaki green a beautiful shade and one that will always be popular - and not just with outdoors and hiking gear but across the board as the tone is one we're going to seeing a lot with all the Spring/Summer fashion trends for 2025.

Matching the tone of her waterproof coat to the trousers was a great styling choice that added a lovely monochrome flair to the look and Queen Mary looked stunning in the relaxed-fit piece. With a thigh-grazing hemline, slightly oversized silhouette and tonnes of practical pockets, the half-zip style is perfect for any outdoors event.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leaning into the sleek look of the monochrome outfit trend, Mary added a pair of khaki boots and a matching pair of gloves to her look. The Laksen Moscow Gloves she chose are a pair that really challenge the idea that gloves are just gloves and are really all the same - this pair boast thermal insulation, are both wind and waterproof, and feature a closing strap on the instep for ultimate protection from the elements. If you're a hiker, or just feel the cold a lot when walking the dog in the winter, they're sure to become a staple.

With a pair of practical flat boots keeping her feet warm and protected from the elements, Mary finished off her outfit with a plum-coloured beanie hat. The tone offsets the khaki perfectly and brings in a dash of warm-toned colour. We love the complimentary shade and it looks especially stunning against her rich brunette hair, which she left to fall across her shoulders in a on-trend tousled style.