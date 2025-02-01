It's hard to make waterproof clothes look chic, but Queen Mary just proved it's possible with a gorgeous khaki co-ord

No one does outdoorsy-chic quite like Queen Mary of Denmark

Queen Mary wearing khaki waterproof and plum beanie
Queen Mary of Denmark just wore the chicest outdoorsy outfit, with her waterproof khaki co-ord perfectly blending practicality with style - paired it with a plum beanie and pair of oh-so warm gloves, it's the ultimate outdoors look.

Waterproof clothes are a winter capsule wardrobe staple, with the cool, wet and windy weather of the season demanding practicality if we want to keep warm and dry while out on hikes or in nature. But they're not always the easiest thing to style and pull off.

But Queen Mary has proved that it is possible to look oh-so chic in waterproofing clothing. Stepping out to see the restoration work completed by the Danish Nature Foundation in Lerbjerg Forest on 30th January, she bundled up in a stunning waterproof co-ord with the matching Dynamic Eco Anorak by Laksen and Laksen Ladies Dynamic Eco Hunting Trousers creating an appropriately practical style for the walk.

Queen Mary wearing waterproof khaki co-ord, green gloves and plum beanie

Shop Queen Mary's Outfit

khaki waterproof jacket with hood and half-zip
Charles River Apparel Pack-n-go Windbreaker Pullover Jacket

Boasting thoughtful designs like underarm grommets to provide proper ventilation, elasticised cuffs for ultimate protection, and a longline hem with a drawstring for a customisable fit, this hooded waterproof also packs away into its own front pouch pocket, for fast, easy, and compact storage.

waterproof khaki trousers

Mountain Warehouse Pakka Womens Waterproof Over Trousers

With a flattering straight leg that can be easily tapered in if you need to thanks to the velcro openings at the hem, these trousers boast IsoDry technology that allows moisture to get out while also preventing rain getting in, so you're kepy dry and comfy.

water-resistance hiking trousers

mosingle Women's Walking Cargo Trousers

Made from a lightweight, quick-drying material, these cargo trousers are water-resistant and offer maximum comfort with their flattering high-waist and straight leg fit.

Khaki waterproof walking boots
Mountain Warehouse Vienna Womens Casual Waterproof Boots

Made with IsoDry technology that stops rain getting into your shoes while also making sure any moisture and sweat can get out, these boots are a walking staple - and they feature a foam insole for extra cushioning and comfort.

merino wool beanie

Fancet Warm Fleece Lined Merino Wool Beanie Hat

Made from a luxury Merino Wool blend, this beanie is not only super warm to wear, but its fabric is also breathable and moisture-wicking so you're kept dry and in comfort all day long.

waterproof gloves

SEALSKINZ 'The Harling' Waterproof All Weather Gloves

Fully waterproof and fleece-lined, you're kept warm and dry in all weathers with these gloves - plus, they're touch screen compatible so there's no fussing around when you want to take a snap of your surroundings.

The slim-fit trousers, with their relaxed though flattering straight leg, were a perfect choice for the appearance. Sleek and figure-hugging, though still comfortable and allowing for ease of movement, they don't have the same puffy silhouette that other waterproof gear tends to. And without the popular tapered leg look many other styles boast, this straight style leaves the entire outfit feeling a lot more sophisticated and casually elegant.

The khaki green a beautiful shade and one that will always be popular - and not just with outdoors and hiking gear but across the board as the tone is one we're going to seeing a lot with all the Spring/Summer fashion trends for 2025.

Matching the tone of her waterproof coat to the trousers was a great styling choice that added a lovely monochrome flair to the look and Queen Mary looked stunning in the relaxed-fit piece. With a thigh-grazing hemline, slightly oversized silhouette and tonnes of practical pockets, the half-zip style is perfect for any outdoors event.

Queen Mary wearing khaki waterproof co-ord, plum beanie and green gloves

Leaning into the sleek look of the monochrome outfit trend, Mary added a pair of khaki boots and a matching pair of gloves to her look. The Laksen Moscow Gloves she chose are a pair that really challenge the idea that gloves are just gloves and are really all the same - this pair boast thermal insulation, are both wind and waterproof, and feature a closing strap on the instep for ultimate protection from the elements. If you're a hiker, or just feel the cold a lot when walking the dog in the winter, they're sure to become a staple.

With a pair of practical flat boots keeping her feet warm and protected from the elements, Mary finished off her outfit with a plum-coloured beanie hat. The tone offsets the khaki perfectly and brings in a dash of warm-toned colour. We love the complimentary shade and it looks especially stunning against her rich brunette hair, which she left to fall across her shoulders in a on-trend tousled style.

