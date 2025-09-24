Queen Mary just wore autumn 2025’s biggest outerwear trend

Of all the autumn/winter fashion trends I’ve seen emerge for 2025 my favourite - and arguably one of the most wearable - is suede jackets. The best suede jackets bring gorgeous texture to an outfit and this box was definitely ticked by Queen Mary of Denmark’s brown Prada one.

She wore this collarless jacket to the Nordic Rare Diseases Summit in Copenhagen on 17th September over a floaty Zimmerman midi dress. The contrast of the very flowy, whimsical frock and the deep brown jacket might not have worked as well were it not for the material.

The suede brought a softness to her outfit that tied in with the feminine floral dress and this was accentuated by the design. Instead of having a neat collar and tailored feel like many suede jackets, Queen Mary’s was collarless and fastened with a belt.

(Image credit: Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images)

Shop Suede Jackets

Boden Chocolate Brown Suede Jacket £359 at Boden If you want to invest in a really luxurious and impeccably designed suede jacket for autumn then this is a fabulous choice. You can currently get 15% off with the code MY7P and if you love a matching look, there are also suede trousers to go with it. It has a fitted waist and pintuck details. Zara Tan Brown Faux Suede Jacket £49.99 at Zara This faux suede jacket is a brilliant alternative if you want something more affordable but love the suede trend. It has front welt pockets, a button-up fastening and a neat collar. The tan colour is versatile and you could easily match this to a pair of suede boots for instant outfit cohesion. H&M Dark Brown Button-Up Coat £44.99 at H&M With a longer-line silhouette, this deep brown coat would work so well with jeans or trousers in particular. It's lined and made from woven fabric with a soft, napped finish that is reminiscent of suede. There are raglan sleeves and a collared neckline. Mango 100% Leather Short Jacket £229.99 at Mango Made from 100% suede leather with a cropped short design that works especially well with dresses and high-waisted designs, this jacket is something you can bring back year after year. It has two patch pockets, front flap pockets and closes at the front with buttons. V by Very Collarless Faux Suede Jacket £35 (Was £50) at Very In contrast to the dark brown tone of Queen Mary's Prada jacket, this is far lighter and the tan shade accentuates the texture of the faux suede fabric. It's reduced in the sale to a very affordable £35 and is collarless. Mint Velvet Neutral Suede Shirt £235 at Mint Velvet This neutral suede shirt has a classic collar, long sleeves and buttoned cuffs. It's a little lighter compared to a full-on jacket, so you can layer it over T-shirts and wear it underneath other outerwear too.

The tan leather belt mirrored the trim on the rounded neckline and felt quite fashion-forward. The Queen matched her shoes to her jacket, opting for chocolate suede Gianvito Rossi court shoes that tied the two pieces together cohesively.

Chocolate brown, tan and mocha are big autumn/winter fashion colour trends anyway and are the perfect pairing for suede jackets. Although a black jacket is incredibly versatile too, I think that slightly lighter tones show off the texture better.

These colours are also very neutral and easy to style, meaning you don’t need to worry about getting a lot of wear out of an investment item like a suede jacket. You can throw one on with a dress like Queen Mary’s or with something a little more casual like jeans and a chunky knit.

(Image credit: Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images)

The beauty of the suede jacket trend is that it works with both smarter and relaxed pieces and can be incorporated into so many different outfits with ease. Longer-line silhouettes look particularly stunning with trousers, whilst I think cropped designs work well when you want to accentuate your waist and not have it cut off half-way down a midi skirt or dress.

The Queen of Denmark has had this Prada jacket in her collection since at least 2013 and it’s featured in several different autumn outfits over the years. In 2024 Mary wore it to present the Children’s Aid Awards and styled it with a tan midi skirt and a satin blouse and in 2013 the senior royal attended the Men’s Handball World Championships wearing it with jeans.

(Image credit: Photo by Christof Koepsel/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Her outfit this month was so elegant and when it’s colder, I can imagine her bringing it back out and adding a pair of matching suede knee high boots. Queen Mary completed her look for the Nordic Rare Disease Summit with gold earrings and a glimmering bangle.

This year’s summit, held in Copenhagen, gathered leading academic experts, healthcare professionals, patient representatives and decision-makers to discuss possible solutions, with the aim of improving the quality of life for those living with rare diseases. The theme for 2025 was patient empowerment and Her Majesty visited four stalls which highlighted conditions for people with rare diseases.