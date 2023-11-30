Queen Letizia rocks natural grey streak in sleek brunette locks as she nails monochrome winter dressing
The Spanish queen always looks so stylish, no matter the climate
Recently, while out on royal engagement, Queen Letizia of Spain wore a chic winter outfit and let a stunning strand of grey hair poke through - proving that there's nothing wrong with letting greys show.
Queen Letizia is basically a walking masterclass of how to always nail a smart-casual outfit, and we're constantly taking inspiration from her outfits, whether a more formal look or a more casual, every-day sort of vibe. Recently, the Spanish Queen was out and about in Logrono, Spain and, once again, proved her style credentials with a wintery-chic outfit - and even sported a super posh streak of grey hair, letting it be known that it's completely normal to have some greys.
Letizia is always serving up a dazzling outfit regardless of where she goes, but this particular winter look really proved to be a show stopper, as she wore a rather timeless, Parisian-chic look that consisted of a long leather trench coat and some wide-leg khaki trousers.
We're in the market to copy this winter-chic outfit immediately, which consists of that super stylish long leather trench coat from Lotusse 1877, as well as a nice basic black long sleeved top that perfectly complements her overall look. For pants, she wore a pair of oversized khaki trousers from Pomandere with a slightly plaid print embossed on them. Leave it to Queen Letizia to always be ahead of the coolest designers.
She also wore one of the biggest shoe trends of 2023 - a pair of chunky black loafers from Martinelli, which prove to be stylish no matter what outfit you pair them with.
In addition to the stylish, model off-duty outfit she sported, she accessorized with a perfectly natural and chic accessory - some strands of silver hair that poked out from her long, sleek brunette locks. Typically, the Queen is keen on keeping her hair very dark brown, but we just love the way she decided to embrace her greys for this occasion - and honestly, they match great with the outfit.
RRP: £145 | This loafer with a chunky, indented sole and golden buckle is the exact style Queen Letizia wore, so you can get a true sense of what kind of footwear she likes to sport.
RRP: £79.99 | Team this collared trench with long sleeves with any winter outfit, and you'll be set to look the coolest no matter where you are.
Overall, we just love the way the Queen decided to team all of these items together - and it just further proves how incredible her sense of style has always been. All of the items in this specific outfit could be paired well together, of course, or could prove to be equally good with other items that you already have in your closet, since all of these items are so versatile.
