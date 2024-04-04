Queen Letizia goes head-to-toe candy pink in vibrant leopard print dress and kitten heels of dreams
Queen Letizia of Spain has embraced more than a pop of colour for spring and we’re rushing to replicate her fabulous bright pink look
Queen Letizia wowed in a head-to-toe candy pink look with a vibrant leopard print dress and the kitten heels of dreams and we’re taking style notes.
The leopard print trend is going to be huge this season and it seems even the royals are on board - as Queen Letizia of Spain showed in spectacular style this month. She stepped out on 3rd April in Cadiz for the Gold Medals of Merit in Fine Arts wearing a fabulous bright pink dress from Lady Pipa. A midi dress is a must-have in many people’s spring capsule wardrobes and Queen Letizia’s candy pink dress had a stunning v-neckline and puffed sleeves finishing in a fitted cuff. This design was the perfect blend of being flatteringly fitted and also comfortably floaty, making it the perfect choice for both spring events and more day-to-day.
The bodice of Queen Letizia’s dress flared out into a beautifully draped skirt that had ruching down the centre. The ruching gave the skirt a gorgeous shape and echoed the billowing sleeves, whilst the colour palette and pattern was a fun combination.
Shop Pink Inspiration
RRP:
Was £149, Now £99 | If you want to recreate Queen Letizia's candy pink dress look then this could be just what you've been looking for. This fabulous midi dress has a similar v-neckline and is perfect for spring with its rushed cap sleeves and beautiful pink floral pattern.
RRP: £45 | Also available in black, these pink slingbacks are a fun way to add a pop of colour into your outfits this spring/summer. The patent leather is very durable and the buckle detailing is not only a a great statement but a way to keep these especially secure.
RRP:
Was £159, Now £79 | For those who don't want to invest in pink clothing, this mini bag is a gorgeous alternative. It has an adjustable cross-body strap, a slip pocket to the back and a Radley branded push-lock closure. The detachable Radley Scottie dog key fob is another stunning detail and it comes with a protective dust bag.
Never one to shy away from wearing bold colours and statement patterns, Her Majesty has been seen wearing a lot of pink in particular in recent years. This dress featured a white background and leopard print-esque spots in a playful candy pink tone reminiscent of spring blossom. If this wasn’t enough pink to put a pep in your step this season, Queen Letizia’s kitten heels coordinated with her dress with their fuchsia pink hue.
Slingbacks are popular with plenty of royals, including the Princess of Wales, and the Queen of Spain went for an old favourite pair from Magrit. They featured a classic pointed toe and a comfortable kitten heel and were crafted from durable and practical leather.
The choice of shoe complemented Queen Letizia’s candy pink dress and Digital Senior Fashion Writer for Woman & Home, Amelia Yeomans, believes matching your outfit and shoes is an easy way to achieve an incredibly polished look.
“This gorgeous pink hue complements Queen Letizia's skin tone beautifully, but what really makes this a standout look is the monochromatic style achieved by matching her dress to her shoes,” Amelia explained. “This is one of the best style tricks for making your outfit feel cohesive and thought-out, but it really couldn't be simpler.”
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
She added that by “keeping her shoes plain but in the same colour palette as the rest of the look” Queen Letizia has helped ensure that “the playful pattern of this midi dress really stands out”.
This is a simple tip that we can all put to good use when putting together outfits and Queen Letizia has shown that you don’t have to only wear neutrals to pull off a wonderfully coordinated look.
She even matched her makeup to her dress and shoes with a subtle warm pink eyeshadow and finished off her look with a Furla leather shoulder bag in white. If you’ve been tempted to bring out your bright clothing for spring, Queen Letizia’s candy pink outfit might be all the inspiration you need.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Should you actually be using niacinamide every day? This is what the pros say will get you the best results
If you're planning to add niacinamide to your daily skincare line-up, here's what the experts want you to know...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Why does my room smell when I vacuum? Cleaning experts reveal what causes this unpleasant occurrence
Feeling perturbed by an unpleasant smell when vacuuming? We spoke to experts about what is causing it and how to stop it
By Emily Smith Published
-
Queen Letizia's white flares and blunt bob are a winning combination we're ready to embrace for spring
Queen Letizia of Spain has embraced her bob hairstyle and it couldn't have looked more chic with her white flares at an awards ceremony
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia of Spain's sultry red knee high boots and striking matching coat is one of her boldest looks to date
Queen Letizia's red boots and coat combination is a seriously bold look we can't help being tempted to recreate this winter
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia’s winter cape steals the show as she attends a poignant first for her family
Queen Letizia brought the drama for her daughter’s military parade
By Jack Slater Published
-
Queen Letizia just made an unconventional style choice – and proved why we should be doing it too
Queen Letizia’s sartorial choices prove she’s not afraid of breaking from the norm
By Jack Slater Published
-
Queen Letizia rocks natural grey streak in sleek brunette locks as she nails monochrome winter dressing
The Spanish queen always looks so stylish, no matter the climate
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Queen Letizia's latest all-white look took a page right out of Meghan Markle's style rulebook and it's just so luxe
Queen Letizia might have taken a few style tips from the Duchess of Sussex for this gorgeous look
By Jack Slater Published
-
Queen Letizia’s ultra chic leather trench jacket is 90s inspired perfection - and we've got all the details
Queen Letizia looked chic and relaxed as she attended a seminar on journalism
By Jack Slater Published
-
Queen Letizia's hot pink winter coat is the outerwear wardrobe staple every woman needs
Even Queen Letizia is sporting Barbiecore this winter
By Madeline Merinuk Published