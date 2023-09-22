Queen Camilla’s turquoise outfit showcases flair for mix-and-match styling as she brings back super chic taupe accessories in Bordeaux

Queen Camilla's turquoise outfit saw her revisit a tried and tested combination with some stunning neutral accessories

Queen Camilla's turquoise outfit seen as arrives at the Town hall on September 22, 2023 in Bordeaux, France
(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)
Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
published

Queen Camilla’s turquoise outfit showcased her flair for mix-and-match styling as she brought back super chic taupe accessories in Bordeaux. 

Queen Camilla has been stepping out some pretty spectacular looks throughout her and King Charles’ first State Visit to France as King and Queen Consort. From her Dior evening gown to her ditching Quiet Luxury with her Chanel accessories, Her Majesty knows exactly what works for her. This couldn’t have been clearer than when we caught the first glimpse of Queen Camilla’s turquoise outfit in Bordeaux. Pairing a bold coat dress with neutral accessories, it seems the Queen packed very efficiently as she showcased mix-and-match outfits at their best. 

The Royal Family wear blue often and Queen Camilla opted for a vibrant turquoise shade with her Fiona Clare coat dress. Designed with a more fitted bodice and flared skirt, the dress featured small lapels adding structure and formal sophistication to this day-wear look.  

King Charles III and Queen Camilla leave after attending a reception on the flight deck of HMS Iron Duke

(Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok - Pool/Getty Images)
RRP: £120 ($147) | Blake Slim Fit Single Breasted Blazer | Reiss

RRP: £120 ($147) |Blake Slim Fit Single Breasted Blazer | Reiss

With its fabulous turquoise colour, this single breasted blazer is a wearable way to emulate Queen Camilla's turquoise outfit day-to-day. It features structured lapels and is 100% wool.

Running down the length of the dress to the midi hemline and adding even more detail to draw the eye were some beautiful darts and pleats. These were echoed in the ribbon-esque way the collar extended down the front of the dress too, giving the overall look a sense of fluidity and movement. Queen Camilla’s turquoise outfit was also given another touch of bright blue with her choice of earrings.

Queen Camilla onstage as she attends a festival-style event

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

For her day attending engagements throughout Bordeaux - ranging from a reception aboard the HMS Iron Duke to meeting French and British business owners - she chose drop earrings. Although it’s not clear whether the central stone is an actual turquoise, it has the same eye-catching colour and tied the earrings in with the coat dress magnificently. 

Queen Camilla leaves after attending a reception on the flight deck of HMS Iron Duke

(Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok - Pool/Getty Images)
RRP: £355 ($435) |Mayflower Crossbody Handbag in Taupe | Charlotte Elizabeth 

Available to pre-order now, the Mayflower crossbody handbag is handcrafted at a factory. It's a beautiful classic colour and according to the brand was inspired by a love of springtime flowers.

RRP: £355 ($435) |Mayflower Crossbody Handbag in Taupe | Charlotte Elizabeth 

Available to pre-order now, the Mayflower crossbody handbag is handcrafted at a factory. It's a beautiful classic colour and according to the brand was inspired by a love of springtime flowers.

RRP: £89 ($109) | Leather Flap Over Cross Body Bag | John Lewis & Partners

It might not be the same stunning taupe shade of Queen Camilla's handbag, but this classic off-white option has a similar boxy shape and gold-toned hardware. Coming with a detachable long strap, you can wear this crossbody too and the neutral tone makes this even more wearable.

RRP: £89 ($109) | Leather Flap Over Cross Body Bag | John Lewis & Partners

It might not be the same stunning taupe shade of Queen Camilla's handbag, but this classic off-white option has a similar boxy shape and gold-toned hardware. Coming with a detachable long strap, you can wear this crossbody too and the neutral tone makes this even more wearable.

When it came to accessories, though, that’s where Queen Camilla’s flair for mix-and-match packing became clear. Just days earlier Queen Camilla’s bubblegum pink outfit for Day 1 in France was paired with a taupe Charlotte Elizabeth bag and heels in a similar neutral shade. 

The handbag made a triumphant return in Bordeaux alongside her blue dress, showing just how versatile it really is. It seems like Her Majesty could’ve carefully considered her accessories and ensured that she brought a daytime handbag that would work with many looks.

Queen Camilla wearing the same taupe handbag on two occasions

(Image credit: Future//Image 1:Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images // Image 2: Photo by Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Queen Camilla’s turquoise outfit and this taupe top handle bag is also a tried and tested combination. She wore them both together earlier this year for her and King Charles’ first post-coronation engagement in Covent Garden. Her choice to revisit this outfit in France indicates that this is one of her favourite looks for undertaking daytime engagements. 

Queen Camilla
Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.

