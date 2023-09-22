Queen Camilla’s turquoise outfit showcases flair for mix-and-match styling as she brings back super chic taupe accessories in Bordeaux
Queen Camilla's turquoise outfit saw her revisit a tried and tested combination with some stunning neutral accessories
Queen Camilla’s turquoise outfit showcased her flair for mix-and-match styling as she brought back super chic taupe accessories in Bordeaux.
- Her Majesty opted for a bright blue coat dress for her and King Charles’ day of engagements in Bordeaux on 22nd September.
- Queen Camilla brought back her taupe accessories from Day 1 of her trip to France and they looked every bit as beautiful paired with her Day 3 outfit.
- This royal news comes as we revealed we’re copying Kate Middleton’s fall-forward look of green tapered trousers and a maroon lacy blouse.
Queen Camilla has been stepping out some pretty spectacular looks throughout her and King Charles’ first State Visit to France as King and Queen Consort. From her Dior evening gown to her ditching Quiet Luxury with her Chanel accessories, Her Majesty knows exactly what works for her. This couldn’t have been clearer than when we caught the first glimpse of Queen Camilla’s turquoise outfit in Bordeaux. Pairing a bold coat dress with neutral accessories, it seems the Queen packed very efficiently as she showcased mix-and-match outfits at their best.
The Royal Family wear blue often and Queen Camilla opted for a vibrant turquoise shade with her Fiona Clare coat dress. Designed with a more fitted bodice and flared skirt, the dress featured small lapels adding structure and formal sophistication to this day-wear look.
RRP: £120 ($147) |Blake Slim Fit Single Breasted Blazer | Reiss
With its fabulous turquoise colour, this single breasted blazer is a wearable way to emulate Queen Camilla's turquoise outfit day-to-day. It features structured lapels and is 100% wool.
Running down the length of the dress to the midi hemline and adding even more detail to draw the eye were some beautiful darts and pleats. These were echoed in the ribbon-esque way the collar extended down the front of the dress too, giving the overall look a sense of fluidity and movement. Queen Camilla’s turquoise outfit was also given another touch of bright blue with her choice of earrings.
For her day attending engagements throughout Bordeaux - ranging from a reception aboard the HMS Iron Duke to meeting French and British business owners - she chose drop earrings. Although it’s not clear whether the central stone is an actual turquoise, it has the same eye-catching colour and tied the earrings in with the coat dress magnificently.
RRP: £89 ($109) | Leather Flap Over Cross Body Bag | John Lewis & Partners
It might not be the same stunning taupe shade of Queen Camilla's handbag, but this classic off-white option has a similar boxy shape and gold-toned hardware. Coming with a detachable long strap, you can wear this crossbody too and the neutral tone makes this even more wearable.
When it came to accessories, though, that’s where Queen Camilla’s flair for mix-and-match packing became clear. Just days earlier Queen Camilla’s bubblegum pink outfit for Day 1 in France was paired with a taupe Charlotte Elizabeth bag and heels in a similar neutral shade.
The handbag made a triumphant return in Bordeaux alongside her blue dress, showing just how versatile it really is. It seems like Her Majesty could’ve carefully considered her accessories and ensured that she brought a daytime handbag that would work with many looks.
Queen Camilla’s turquoise outfit and this taupe top handle bag is also a tried and tested combination. She wore them both together earlier this year for her and King Charles’ first post-coronation engagement in Covent Garden. Her choice to revisit this outfit in France indicates that this is one of her favourite looks for undertaking daytime engagements.
