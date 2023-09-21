Queen Camilla ditches Quiet Luxury for autumn as she pairs patterned halterneck dress with chic Chanel accessories
Queen Camilla ditched Quiet Luxury in France as she chose stunning Chanel accessories to complete her black and white look
Queen Camilla has ditched Quiet Luxury for autumn as she paired a black and white patterned halterneck dress with chic Chanel accessories.
- Her Majesty joined the President of France's wife, Brigitte Macron, for a reception to launch a new UK-France Literary Prize and she wore the most fabulous outfit.
- Queen Camilla went for a classic black and white look featuring Chanel accessories.
King Charles and Queen Camilla might only have landed in France for their State Visit on 20th September but already Her Majesty has stepped out in some pretty special looks. Queen Camilla’s bubblegum pink outfit for their arrival showcased how pastels can still make a serious statement. She then switched things up as King Charles and Queen Camilla attended a Versailles banquet.
Pairing some stunning sapphire jewellery with a Dior evening gown, Her Majesty wowed in midnight blue. For her second day in France, however, the senior royal has gone decidedly more neutral and opted for a fully black and white outfit featuring an iconic brand.
Queen Camilla ditched Quiet Luxury for autumn and went all-out with her recognisably Chanel accessories paired with a white coat and patterned dress. Her Majesty’s dress featured a gorgeous leaf motif printed across it and fell to an elegant midi length that was just above the hem of the coat.
Eagle-eyed royal fashion fans might’ve been particularly excited to see what looks to be a more experimental neckline which we rarely see any of the Royal Family opting for. In certain photographs, cut-outs can be seen around the top of Queen Camilla’s shoulders around a gathered, almost cowl-neck section of fabric.
This indicates that Queen Camilla’s dress is a halterneck or at the very least has a cold-shoulder cut out detail on either side. There also appears to be another key-hole cut out at the centre of the bodice which adds another element of detail to this chic piece. Over the top of her dress, Her Majesty opted for a very minimalistic white collarless coat with a V-neck, long sleeves and subtle pleats in the flared skirt.
Echoing the black and white theme with her accessories Queen Camilla ditched Quiet Luxury for autumn and brought out not one, but two, Chanel pieces. She chose a pair of white block heel Chanel pumps with the iconic black toe section and a Chanel black quilted top handle bag. She’s previously worn this back with her ravishing red look for a visit to Lille Barracks in Aldershot.
Queen Camilla finished things off jewellery-wise with a piece from another of her favourite brands - Van Cleef & Arpels - with her blue vintage Alhambra bracelet and also wore a gorgeous silver brooch. Her Majesty’s look was a fabulously stylish choice as she joined French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife Brigitte to launch a new UK-France Literary Prize at a reception at the National Library.
