The huge baby moment Kate and William practised at home before Prince George was even born in order to avoid a mistake in front of the world

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince George recently celebrated his tenth birthday, marking a decade since the Prince and Princess of Wales became parents for the very first time - and they made sure to practise something specific before he arrived.

The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed their first son, Prince George, into the world on July 22nd 2013 and introduced him to the world outside of the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in London.

And Kate Middleton once revealed that she and William ensured that they were prepped for the moment they placed their newborn baby in the car seat at home bfore they had to do it in front of the world's press.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton and Prince William's big decision that shows they’re 'taking control' of their lives within new monarchy has been revealed.

When the Prince and Princess of Wales departed the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London following the birth their first son, royal fans around the world were watching with bated breath for the first glance of the newborn prince.

And with millions watching the momentous milestone, the pressure was on for Kate and William, who had welcomed little George a matter of hours before they stepped out before the world's media.

The couple were living at Kensington Palace at the time and it was down to William to strap baby Prince George into his car seat and put him in the vehicle for his first ride home.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And it was something that could've caused a parental mishap for William and the pair were clever enough to rehearse the moment in order to avoid any public embarrassment.

Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast back in 2020, Kate shared the rigorous preparation that went into the moment.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Admitting that there was a baby doll involved in the practising, Catherine, who is now a mum-of-three, told Giovanna, "We were like ‘What do we do?... in a swaddle?’. ‘How’s this supposed to work?!’

"We even tried to practice with a little baby, like a little doll, at home but you know it just never works out the way you planned it so it was quite hard to do that on the world’s stage, but no, he did a very good job."

The special podcast also heard Catherine open up about what she believes is important for her kids' childhoods, revealing she makes sure that plenty of outdoor time, family bonding and wholesome moments are involved, especially when they spend time at the family's Norfolk countryside holiday home, Amner Hall.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

"Things that really resonate with me most are the simple things and actually I see that now with my own children, life now is so busy, so distracting and actually sometimes the simple things like watching a fire on a really rainy day provides such enjoyment," Princess Catherine shared.

"I remember that from my childhood – doing the simple things, going for a walk together, and that’s really what I try and do with my children as well because it totally strips away all the complications, all the pressures."