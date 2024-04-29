Kate Middleton and Prince William are 'still loved up' 13 years on from the 'intense passion' on their wedding day

The Prince and Princess of Wales are just as loved up as they were 13 years ago when they tied the knot at Westminster Abbey and have always shared a deep, strong bond, according to a body language expert.

When Prince William, who is first in the line of succession, married his wife, Catherine, all those years ago on April 29th 2011, and their love and adoration for one another was clear to see.

As millions of royal fans watched from around the world, the wedding, which saw Kate pay a special tribute to Carole Middleton, became one of the most memorable and iconic royal events of all time.

And on their 13th wedding anniversary, a body language pro has pointed out just how clear it is that Kate and William are still happy in love with a closeness and "true romance", now with the three Wales children in their life at Adelaide Cottage.

Touching on the couple's obvious admiration for one another, that has been there since the start, Betfair Slingo's Darren Stanton said, "In terms of their bond and connection, even way back then, you could really sense this very deep relationship. It was obvious they loved each other very much and it was a true romance."

He added that while the future King looked jittery at the altar, he was no doubt supported and soothed by the presence of Catherine - and the pair have gone on to forge a marriage and family life full of trust, unity and strength.

"There’s no doubt that the pair are equally as loved up today, but there was an intense passion between them on that day. Even though William came across as nervous, that was overridden by his genuine joy and happiness," Darren added.

"Their true love has been there from the outset and it’s clear that they have had that deep rapport, trust and love right from the get-go."

The Prince and Princess of Wales's strength, love and resilience that they have as a couple will no doubt be more important and more appreciated than ever currently, following the news that Catherine is undergoing "preventative chemotherapy" following a cancer diagnosis.

The future Queen Consort made the announcement back in March, sharing a touching video in which she explained that doctors had discovered that cancer had been present in her body after she underwent "planned" abdominal surgery in January.

In the wake of the tough news, Prince William has stepped up to the mark and attended all royal engagements solo during Kate's treatment period - while Queen Camilla has done the same, with her husband, the King, dealing with his own cancer battle.