Emily Blunt just wore the chicest all-black outfit – I'm desperate to recreate her stunning casual look
The actress' casual but super chic outfit is my favourite of hers yet
The last few times we've seen Emily Blunt, she's been walking the red carpet, wearing the most stunning of dresses and looking unbelievably glamorous. But her most recent casual ensemble is a far cry from the red carpet – and it's arguably my favourite look of hers yet.
The 41-year-old was pictured arriving at the studios of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in LA, and her stunning all-black outfit is one I wanted to copy immediately. The beauty of the ensemble is not only how incredible the actress looks, but how easy it is to recreate. Providing a masterclass in elevating the basics, Emily wore an always on-trend black turtleneck jumper by Louis Vuitton, featuring a gold T-bar chain at the neck, connected to a running across the top of the left shoulder. It's the most stunning example of how to take the look of a basic capsule wardrobe staple to a whole new level.
Emily team her beautiful black top with baggy (unbelievably comfortable-looking) silk trousers and a pair of this year's hottest trainers – black and white Nike Dunks. She finished it off by showing us all how accessorising with gold jewellery should be done.
While I have certainly embraced colour in my wardrobe more as I've got older, I'm not ashamed to say I will always favour black. When I was younger I wore it primarily to hide my imperfections, but as I've aged so has my association with the 'colour'. It's no longer about hiding, it's about meaning business, and it makes me feel confident, elegant, sophisticated, sexy and cool - in a way no other colour does.
So Emily's outfit immediately caught my eye. And the best thing about it is how easy it is to recreate. If you want to do just that, chances are you have at least one similar item in your wardrobe already. But if not, these affordable alternatives will have you well on your way to stealing Emily's style...
Shop Emily's super chic look
This COS turtleneck is the perfect start to recreating Emily's all-black look. Made from Merino wool it will keep you cool on warmer days, and warm when it cools down. All you need is a gold necklace and the top half of the outfit is complete.
For the bottom half of Emily's ensemble, these silk trousers from Arket are a close match. Made from mulberry silk and with wide legs and elasticated waistband, not only will these look amazing, but they'll be unbelievably comfortable too.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
-
-
Duchess Sophie prioritises style over practicality with her go-to accessory that elevates even the most casual look
The Duchess of Edinburgh is a fan of a timeless accessory that might not be the most practical, but adds a 'touch of elegance' to any outfit
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's timeless trench coat is perfect for rainy spring days and chilly summer breezes
The Princess of Wales knows a classic piece when she sees one and her stunning trench coat from 2011 is a style staple that will last years
By Emma Shacklock Published