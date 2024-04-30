Emily Blunt just wore the chicest all-black outfit – I'm desperate to recreate her stunning casual look

The last few times we've seen Emily Blunt, she's been walking the red carpet, wearing the most stunning of dresses and looking unbelievably glamorous. But her most recent casual ensemble is a far cry from the red carpet – and it's arguably my favourite look of hers yet.

The 41-year-old was pictured arriving at the studios of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in LA, and her stunning all-black outfit is one I wanted to copy immediately. The beauty of the ensemble is not only how incredible the actress looks, but how easy it is to recreate. Providing a masterclass in elevating the basics, Emily wore an always on-trend black turtleneck jumper by Louis Vuitton, featuring a gold T-bar chain at the neck, connected to a running across the top of the left shoulder. It's the most stunning example of how to take the look of a basic capsule wardrobe staple to a whole new level.

Emily team her beautiful black top with baggy (unbelievably comfortable-looking) silk trousers and a pair of this year's hottest trainers – black and white Nike Dunks. She finished it off by showing us all how accessorising with gold jewellery should be done.

Emily Blunt looks effortlessly chic in her (almost) all-black outift (Image credit: Getty Images / RB/Bauer-Griffin)

While I have certainly embraced colour in my wardrobe more as I've got older, I'm not ashamed to say I will always favour black. When I was younger I wore it primarily to hide my imperfections, but as I've aged so has my association with the 'colour'. It's no longer about hiding, it's about meaning business, and it makes me feel confident, elegant, sophisticated, sexy and cool - in a way no other colour does.

So Emily's outfit immediately caught my eye. And the best thing about it is how easy it is to recreate. If you want to do just that, chances are you have at least one similar item in your wardrobe already. But if not, these affordable alternatives will have you well on your way to stealing Emily's style...

Shop Emily's super chic look