The indulgent recipe George, Charlotte and Louis make for Kate Middleton is our idea of a dream dinner

There's an indulgent recipe Prince George, Charlotte and Louis make for the Princess of Wales and it’s our idea of a dream meal.

Over the years Prince William hasn’t shied away from sharing his cooking disasters, revealing that whilst he makes a "good breakfast", it’s the Princess of Wales who is the "very good cook" in their family. She’s known for her love of spicy food and has revealed that curry and teriyaki salmon are two of her go-to dishes to make in her Adelaide Cottage kitchen. When she’s not cooking herself, though, it’s not just the Prince of Wales who apparently steps in. Kate once revealed that there’s an indulgent and delicious recipe Prince George, Charlotte and Louis make for her and they each have their own tasks.

The future Queen Consort reportedly shared this intriguing insight during a visit to Lavender Primary School to mark Children’s Mental Health week in 2019. Speaking to People afterwards, Matthew Kleiner-Mann, the Chief Executive of the Ivy Learning Trust, said that cheesy pasta is now part of the Wales kids' repertoire.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn, <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107649&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FGilded-Youth-Intimate-History-Growing%2Fdp%2F1785907646%2Fref%3Dtmm_hrd_swatch_0%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">| Was £20 , Now £9.15 at Amazon Using historical sources and testimonies from palace staff, royal author Tom Quinn delves into what it's really like growing up in the Royal Family. This book features are tales of royal mischievousness, including surprising anecdotes about Queen Elizabeth and Prince William, and it's shocking, funny and insightful.

"She was telling us how much her children love cooking and how they cook for her. They made cheesy pasta the other day," Matthew said, adding that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are supposedly put in charge of one of the ingredients each.

He said, "One stirs the flour, one puts the milk and butter in. And they make salads and stuff."

From the sound of it, the recipe Prince George, Charlotte and Louis make for Kate is macaroni cheese, or at least it contains the same basic ingredients. This is such a delicious dish to enjoy as a family and is very popular across the world. It can also be tailored to suit individual tastes, depending on your choice of cheeses or if you like to add a sprinkling of breadcrumbs on top or different herbs to enhance a classic macaroni cheese even more.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Clearly cheesy pasta has become a family favourite and the Princess of Wales likely appreciates it all the more when it’s freshly cooked by Prince George, Charlotte and Louis. Whilst they reportedly make this for their mum, there is another iconic dish that they apparently have fun making together - and it requires getting messy!

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Back in 2018 when Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis she revealed that she’d been making pizza dough from scratch. According to Hello!, she was at St Luke’s Community Centre to help prepare food for the Commonwealth Big Lunch and spoke with a member, Yolanda.

"I've done that with George and Charlotte - making pizza dough," she declared. "They love it because they can get their hands messy."

Pizza making is a wholesome family activity they can all get stuck into and it’s great that Kate is encouraging her children to develop their cooking skills and love of food.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

This will certainly stand them in good stead when they come to cook for themselves as adults and might help them avoid some of the culinary mishaps their father Prince William had at university. In his engagement interview in 2010, he said that he’d tried to impress Kate with his food, though she often had to come to the rescue.

"But when I was trying to impress Kate, I was trying to cook these amazing fancy meals," Prince William declared. "All that would happen is I’d burn something, something would overspill, something would catch on fire and she’d be sitting in the background trying to help and basically taking control of the whole situation. So I was quite glad she was there at the time!"