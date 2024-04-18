Recent weeks 'precious' for Kate Middleton with 'country walks and snuggles in front of the TV' with George, Charlotte and Louis
The Prince and Princess of Wales have been able to relish in precious family time over the Easter break, according to a royal expert
Prince William made his return to royal duties on Thursday following a break spent with Catherine and the Wales children as they enjoyed the Easter holidays in Norfolk - and a royal expert has pointed out just how "precious" this down time will have been for the family, following the Princess of Wales's cancer news.
The future King, who is first in the royal line of succession, teamed up with Surrey-based food distribution charity, Surplus to Supper, as he stepped out for a day at work for the first time since Kate Middleton shared news of her cancer diagnosis.
Since the Princess of Wales announced that she had started a course of "preventative chemotherapy" treatment in March, she and the Wales family have been able to enjoy some private time at Amner Hall. With George, Charlotte and Louis having been on Easter break from Lambrook School, the Waleses will have enjoyed some "precious" family time together, a royal expert says.
Speaking to OK!, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond, pointed out how "breathing space" with time to do wholesome activities together would have been very much welcomed.
"These past three weeks will have been very precious for William, Catherine and their family. By announcing that she is undergoing treatment for cancer, the Princess claimed something that should have been hers from the start: the right to recover from surgery and deal with cancer in private," Jennie said.
"I hope it has given them the breathing space they must have so badly needed. Time to be a family together, enjoy the simple things of life… Country walks, snuggles in front of the TV , and going to football."
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
Jennie also highlighted that William's decision to return to work when he has was a wise and tactical decision.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
She explained, "William has chosen the day after the children go back to school to get back to work himself. That’s sensible. Settle the kids in and then concentrate on official duties. And it is a cautious start… Close to home and close to issues that matter deeply to him: community and the environment."
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
-
-
I put the EcoAir DC12 MK3 dehumidifier to the test – and found it's perfect for bedrooms
This quiet dehumidifier punches above its weight when it comes to performance and usability, and won't break the bank.
By Amy Cutmore Published
-
Is Richard Gadd married and what is the Baby Reindeer creator doing now?
Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd has spoken about how his stalking ordeal has affected him
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The indulgent recipe George, Charlotte and Louis make for Kate Middleton is our idea of a dream dinner
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis each have a role to play when they whip this dish up for Princess Catherine
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
32 sweet pictures of Prince William and Kate Middleton with their children
There's nothing better than an adorable moment between the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children
By Jack Slater Published
-
32 candid pictures of the Wales family, from world tours to family days out
Whether it's quality time with one of their children or all five of them out together, we love these candid photos of the Waleses
By Jack Slater Published
-
Carole Middleton's 'low-key' pub trip with Prince William as she continues to be Catherine's 'rock'
The future King and his mother-in-law were reportedly spotted enjoying a visit to the local
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
The best candid pictures of the Prince and Princess of Wales having a great time together
The Prince and Princess of Wales aren't just man and wife - they're best friends who always have a fun time together
By Jack Slater Published
-
The unlikely royals teaching Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis how to be 'spares'
There are apparently two royals setting an example to Prince William and Kate's younger children as they prove they're 'up to the task'
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's best reactions at sports events: 32 times the Princess of Wales lost her cool
The Princess of Wales is prim, proper and poised... unless she's in the crowd for Wimbledon, rugby and other favourite sports
By Jack Slater Published
-
The 32 funniest candid Royal Family balcony moments
We look back at some of the best candid royal family balcony moments from across the years
By Elena Kiratzi Published