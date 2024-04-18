Recent weeks 'precious' for Kate Middleton with 'country walks and snuggles in front of the TV' with George, Charlotte and Louis

Prince William made his return to royal duties on Thursday following a break spent with Catherine and the Wales children as they enjoyed the Easter holidays in Norfolk - and a royal expert has pointed out just how "precious" this down time will have been for the family, following the Princess of Wales's cancer news.

The future King, who is first in the royal line of succession, teamed up with Surrey-based food distribution charity, Surplus to Supper, as he stepped out for a day at work for the first time since Kate Middleton shared news of her cancer diagnosis.

Since the Princess of Wales announced that she had started a course of "preventative chemotherapy" treatment in March, she and the Wales family have been able to enjoy some private time at Amner Hall. With George, Charlotte and Louis having been on Easter break from Lambrook School, the Waleses will have enjoyed some "precious" family time together, a royal expert says.

Speaking to OK!, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond, pointed out how "breathing space" with time to do wholesome activities together would have been very much welcomed.

"These past three weeks will have been very precious for William, Catherine and their family. By announcing that she is undergoing treatment for cancer, the Princess claimed something that should have been hers from the start: the right to recover from surgery and deal with cancer in private," Jennie said.

"I hope it has given them the breathing space they must have so badly needed. Time to be a family together, enjoy the simple things of life… Country walks, snuggles in front of the TV , and going to football."

Jennie also highlighted that William's decision to return to work when he has was a wise and tactical decision.

She explained, "William has chosen the day after the children go back to school to get back to work himself. That’s sensible. Settle the kids in and then concentrate on official duties. And it is a cautious start… Close to home and close to issues that matter deeply to him: community and the environment."