Prince Williams just revealed the sweetest detail about Prince Louis

Prince William returned to his royal duties for the first time since the Princess of Wales shared news of her cancer diagnosis this week and he shared some sweet information about Prince Louis. 

In March, Catherine shared her cancer diagnosis and announced that she had started course of preventative chemotherapy, after she went in for abdominal surgery in January and doctors discovered cancerous cells.

She confirmed that her family would need some privacy at this difficult time and thanked everyone for their support, as Prince William took a step back from royal duties to spend time with his family. 

This week, the future King returned to work by lending a helping hand in the kitchen at the food distribution charity, Surplus to Supper, which I based in the Sunbury Cricket Club in Surrey. In between chopping up vegetables in the kitchen and chatting to volunteers, William shared that youngest son, Prince Louis, "loves" cricket. 

Prince Louis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His youngest son, who turns six on Tuesday, has previously been pictured with a cricket ball in his hand, in one of Kate's sweet family photos shared on his fourth birthday. His older brother Prince George also loves the sport and even joined his father to attend the Ashes last year at Lords to see England play Australia. 

Alongside the sweet comment, William also promised volunteer, Rachel Candappa, that he would "take care" of Kate during her chemotherapy, after she handed him two Get Well Soon cards for Kate and the King, who also shared news of a cancer diagnosis in February. 

SUNBURY, ENGLAND - APRIL 18: Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks with head chef Mario Confait, (C) as he cuts celery while helping to make a bolognese sauce during a visit to Surplus to Supper, in Sunbury-on-Thames on April 18, 2024 in Surrey, England. The Prince visited Surplus to Supper, a surplus food redistribution charity, to learn about its work bridging the gap between food waste and food poverty across Surrey and West London. (Photo by Alastair Grant-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Only several weeks before Kate announced that she was receiving preventative cancer treatment, William’s father, King Charles revealed that he had also been diagnosed with cancer, though no further details of his treatment have been released. 

After shaking hands with the volunteers, William got to work in the kitchen helping the charity, which distributes around 10 tons of food per week to food banks, care homes, schools and communities. 

He’d also brought a long a host of supplies to donate including pasta, potatoes and tinned soup. William worked with the chef, Mario Colfait, and was given the task of chopping celery, which he said "it’s the biggest knife, hope for the best."

William was in good spirits as he helped the volunteers make and package the food and even joked, "I don’t want to mess up everyone’s lunch. I hope I haven’t ruined your lunch, but you can blame me."

