King Charles diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace reveals
King Charles was diagnosed after his recent treatment for benign prostate enlargement
King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer, a statement from Buckingham Palace has revealed.
The statement was released today and states that the King's diagnosis is not related to his recent medical procedure, but that a 'form of cancer' was diagnosed during his hospital stay.
It was also revealed that the monarch has started treatment today and will postpone all public-facing duties, as per his doctors' recommendations, but will continue to 'undertake state business and official paperwork as usual'.
The full statement read, “During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.
“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.
“Throughout this period, his majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual.
“The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.
“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”
King Charles was recently submitted to hospital for treatment for an enlarged prostate, in what Buckingham Palace described as a "corrective procedure".
Since being discharged from hospital, the King was actually seen attending the Sunday service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on Sunday, on 4th February, in Sandringham.
He was accompanied by his wife, Queen Camilla, and the two seemed to be in good spirits, waving to the crowds.
The monarch's health diagnosis was revealed shortly after it was announced that his daughter-in-law, Princess Catherine, would also be admitted to hospital for a planned “abdominal surgery” on 16th January.
The Princess of Wales has since returned home and is said to be continuing her recovery at their Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor.
