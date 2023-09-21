Queen Camilla's Dior evening gown is the ultimate lesson in minimalistic elegance

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Camilla attended a dinner in France last night, stepping out in a navy evening gown accessorised with heirloom jewels and the look is the epitome of minimalistic elegance.

The stunning dress Queen Camilla debuted at the Palace of Versailles last night was simplistic yet timelessly elegant, with the Queen cleverly accessorising to create a minimalistic yet memorable look.

With the late Queen Elizabeth II’s necklace taking centre stage, Queen Camilla dazzled on the red carpet in Dior and her favourite heels.

King Charles and Queen Camilla's visit to France has already brought with it some incredible looks from the Queen Consort. From her bold bubblegum pink outfit and super wearable taupe accessories that proved pastels aren't going anywhere this autumn, to the stunning pearl necklace that we couldn't take our eyes off of, she has nailed the tricky challenge of dressing for the colder months without losing any style points.

Her outfit for last night's black-tie state dinner at the Hall of Mirrors at the Palace of Versailles was no different. Fittingly for the lavish venue and equally flashy dinner guests which included celebrities such as Mick Jagger, Hugh Grant, and Emma Mackey, Camilla pulled out all the stops and stunned in Dior on the red carpet.

For the occasion, Camilla wore a minimalistic evening gown made especially for her by Dior. The silhouette boasted a subtle but stunning v-neckline, a tight-fitting bodice and an effortlessly floating skirt that hung beautifully from the hips before hitting the floor.

While the look was custom couture, meaning you can't buy Camilla's dress off the shelf, there are a variety of similar gowns available online.

Crepe Off-the-Shoulder Gown, £279 ($343.61) | Ralph Lauren With the same simplistic silhouette and minimal detailing as Camilla's Dior dress, this stunning gown still manages to draw the eye with an overlapping off-the-shoulder neckline.

TFNC Bridesmaid bow back maxi dress, £27.50 ($33.87) | ASOS With a high crew neck, the neckline of this evening gown may differ from Queen Camilla's but the deep-v cut in the back more than makes up the drama. With the focus of this look on the high-quality fabric and timeless silhouette, you can still channel simplistic elegance while getting a bit of interest in with the stunning details on the back of the dress.

If you look closely, but only if you look closely, the dress's delicate and subtle embroidery at the belt comes into focus, adding a barely noticeable detail but one that helped define the silhouette and add a touch of pattern to the otherwise minimal design.

To fight off the chill, Camilla added a long, flowing cape-style coat, which was somewhat reminiscent of Princess Beatrice's floral cape dress by the designer Richard Quinn. In a perfectly matching shade to the dress, the cape coat also boasted an embroidered trim to tie in with the design of the dress.

With the monochromatic look and timeless but pared-back design of both dress and coat, Camilla boosted the look into one for the history books with a selection of stunning jewels that included an heirloom piece from the late Queen Elizabeth II’s collection.

Pulling the navy blue through into her accessories, it was impossible not to catch the glinting diamond and sapphire necklace hanging from Camilla's neck. Perfectly sitting just above the dress's neckline were the George VI Sapphires, named as such as the late Queen received the necklace as a wedding gift from her father George VI.

As well as the stunning sapphire necklace, the Queen Consort added a pair of shining sapphire and diamond drop earrings to the outfit and stacked a selection of blue jewels and silver bangles to each of her wrists.

For shoes, Camilla relied on her tried and trusted low-heeled pumps in a deep navy blue hue. For the most part, the shoes were concealed in her skirt but a few glimpses showed that they were likely the Ingrid heel by Sole Bliss as they featured the brand's signature thick black soles and a low block heel for comfort.

She also carried a small ribbon-detail navy bag in her right hand, a design that was a lot more reserved than many others in her impressive and funky handbag collection that even includes a clutch inspired by a can of baked beans!

MOSCHINO Brooch crystal-embellished embroidered necklace, £555 ($682.94) | Selfridges More affordable than sapphires and diamonds, this crystal-embellished necklace is just as much of a statement as the George VI Sapphires. With a chunky silhouette, glimmering crystals, and multiple dangling pendants that send shards of light dancing like a disco ball, this Moschino necklace is the perfect addition to any simplistic look.