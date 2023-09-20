Queen Camilla’s bold bubblegum pink outfit and super wearable taupe accessories in France prove pastels aren't going anywhere this autumn!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Camilla’s bold bubblegum pink outfit and super wearable taupe accessories in France have proved pastels aren't going anywhere this autumn!

Queen Camilla wore a beautiful pink coat dress as she and King Charles arrived in Paris for the start of their State Visit to France.

Her Majesty showcased pastels worn in an autumnal way and chose very versatile neutral accessories to go alongside her dress.

The spring and summer of 2023 has officially been the season of pink when it comes to royal outfits with various shades ranging from shocking pink to the palest tone being popular amongst both the British Royal Family and European royals. From the Princess of Wales’ pink suit to Queen Letizia of Spain’s petal pink blouse, there have been some real stand-out pink outsides. However, whilst some might consider the pastel side of this popular hue over and done with now the colder months after drawing in Queen Camilla has just proved otherwise.

(Image credit: Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Stepping out in Paris alongside King Charles for the first day of their State Visit on 20th September, Queen Camilla’s bubblegum pink outfit was a vibrant pastel look for autumn. Designed by one of Her Majesty’s go-tos - Fiona Clare - the coat dress was a familiar style for Queen Camilla and oozed classic elegance.

It featured structured lapels reminiscent of a blazer that looked to almost have a satin-like sheen to them in the light in pictures taken on the day. Fitted at the bodice, Queen Camilla’s dress had long sleeves perfect for the transition between summer and autumn. The skirt flared out from her waist, falling to a modest length just below her knees with a split hem detail and there was a layer of pink fabric giving the coat dress a square neckline.

(Image credit: Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Queen Camilla is known to be a fan of blue and the Royal Family wears blue often but for her and King Charles’ first State Visit to France as King and Queen Consort she opted for this stunning bubblegum shade. Just bright enough to be eye-catching, it also had a pastel softness to it that was echoed in her Philip Treacy hat.

This incorporated decoration on it that resembled petals which also couldn’t have been more perfect given the choice of pink. And the floral theme continued in a way with her choice of handbag style - the Mayflower by Charlotte Elizabeth. However rather than having the accessories match Queen Camilla’s bubblegum pink outfit, Her Majesty kept things much more neutral here.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Her bag was a taupe colour, as were her court shoe heels, and these are super versatile and paired well with the pink dress. The choice to have taupe accessories also allowed the pink outfit to shine even more brightly too and Queen Camilla’s epic pearl necklace and her rosy pink lipstick finished off the look.

(Image credit: Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Get Queen Camilla's look