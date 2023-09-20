Queen Camilla’s bold bubblegum pink outfit and super wearable taupe accessories in France prove pastels aren't going anywhere this autumn!
Queen Camilla's bubblegum pink outfit showcased bold yet wearable dressing at its finest during her visit to France with King Charles
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Queen Camilla’s bold bubblegum pink outfit and super wearable taupe accessories in France have proved pastels aren't going anywhere this autumn!
- Queen Camilla wore a beautiful pink coat dress as she and King Charles arrived in Paris for the start of their State Visit to France.
- Her Majesty showcased pastels worn in an autumnal way and chose very versatile neutral accessories to go alongside her dress.
- This royal news comes as we revealed why Princess Charlotte has a better chance of securing this prestigious position than Princess Anne ever will.
The spring and summer of 2023 has officially been the season of pink when it comes to royal outfits with various shades ranging from shocking pink to the palest tone being popular amongst both the British Royal Family and European royals. From the Princess of Wales’ pink suit to Queen Letizia of Spain’s petal pink blouse, there have been some real stand-out pink outsides. However, whilst some might consider the pastel side of this popular hue over and done with now the colder months after drawing in Queen Camilla has just proved otherwise.
Stepping out in Paris alongside King Charles for the first day of their State Visit on 20th September, Queen Camilla’s bubblegum pink outfit was a vibrant pastel look for autumn. Designed by one of Her Majesty’s go-tos - Fiona Clare - the coat dress was a familiar style for Queen Camilla and oozed classic elegance.
It featured structured lapels reminiscent of a blazer that looked to almost have a satin-like sheen to them in the light in pictures taken on the day. Fitted at the bodice, Queen Camilla’s dress had long sleeves perfect for the transition between summer and autumn. The skirt flared out from her waist, falling to a modest length just below her knees with a split hem detail and there was a layer of pink fabric giving the coat dress a square neckline.
Queen Camilla is known to be a fan of blue and the Royal Family wears blue often but for her and King Charles’ first State Visit to France as King and Queen Consort she opted for this stunning bubblegum shade. Just bright enough to be eye-catching, it also had a pastel softness to it that was echoed in her Philip Treacy hat.
This incorporated decoration on it that resembled petals which also couldn’t have been more perfect given the choice of pink. And the floral theme continued in a way with her choice of handbag style - the Mayflower by Charlotte Elizabeth. However rather than having the accessories match Queen Camilla’s bubblegum pink outfit, Her Majesty kept things much more neutral here.
Her bag was a taupe colour, as were her court shoe heels, and these are super versatile and paired well with the pink dress. The choice to have taupe accessories also allowed the pink outfit to shine even more brightly too and Queen Camilla’s epic pearl necklace and her rosy pink lipstick finished off the look.
Get Queen Camilla's look
RRP: £59.99 ($74.40) | This stunning pastel pink fitted blazer might not be a coat dress like Queen Camilla's outfit in Paris but it gives a similarly tailored look. Pair with pink trousers for a matching suit or layer over dresses or a jumper and jeans for an exquisite autumn look.
RRP: £84.50 ($104)| With its fabulous bubblegum pink colour, this blazer is a lovely bold outerwear option to throw on this autumn. It features front pockets, tortoiseshell buttons and classic lapels for a formal tailored feel.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
The huge baby moment Kate and William practised at home before Prince George was even born in order to avoid a mistake in front of the world
The Prince and Princess of Wales made sure they were fully prepped for Prince George's arrival
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Queen Camilla whips out epic pearl necklace in Paris and we can't stop staring
Queen Camilla's pearl necklace embellished with a diamond clasp caught our eye as the King and Queen attended a state visit in Paris
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Camilla whips out epic pearl necklace in Paris and we can't stop staring
Queen Camilla's pearl necklace embellished with a diamond clasp caught our eye as the King and Queen attended a state visit in Paris
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Camilla’s personal speech read out in her absence reveals desire to see ‘end’ of fictional villain ‘once and for all’
Queen Camilla's personal speech was sent to the editor of one of her favourite shows and she referenced a storyline that resonated with many people
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The eyeshadow hack Queen Camilla uses to look more 'youthful' with a 'lifted appearance'
Queen Camilla's eyeshadow hack for a more youthful and 'lifted' appearance is easy and inexpensive - and we're obsessed with its simplicity
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Camilla’s role model revealed - and it’s helped her make Charles a better monarch
Queen Camilla has been modelling herself on a very successful royal role model
By Jack Slater Published
-
Princess Anne’s ‘frosty’ response and ‘sense of exclusion’ with Queen Camilla as she took ‘slow-thaw route’
Princess Anne’s ‘frosty’ response to her sister-in-law in the early years has been revealed by a body language expert
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Camilla’s gorgeous teal jacket and skirt combination is a feather in her cap as she takes a leaf out of Princess Anne’s style book
Queen Camilla's teal jacket and skirt is a winning combination and she paired it with a magnificent feathered hat in Scotland
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The bizarre story behind Queen Camilla's unusual stick insect brooch
Queen Camilla's unusual stick insect brooch has a bizarre but sentimental story behind it that's been revealed by a royal jeweller
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Camilla looks 'beautiful' as she rocks signature style and a 'glowing' tan
Queen Camilla's signature style was on full display as the Queen Consort stepped out for an engagement close to her heart
By Laura Harman Published