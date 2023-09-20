Queen Camilla’s bold bubblegum pink outfit and super wearable taupe accessories in France prove pastels aren't going anywhere this autumn!

(Image credit: Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
Queen Camilla’s bold bubblegum pink outfit and super wearable taupe accessories in France have proved pastels aren't going anywhere this autumn! 

The spring and summer of 2023 has officially been the season of pink when it comes to royal outfits with various shades ranging from shocking pink to the palest tone being popular amongst both the British Royal Family and European royals. From the Princess of Wales’ pink suit to Queen Letizia of Spain’s petal pink blouse, there have been some real stand-out pink outsides. However, whilst some might consider the pastel side of this popular hue over and done with now the colder months after drawing in Queen Camilla has just proved otherwise. 

Queen Camilla arrives at the Elysee Presidential Palace

(Image credit: Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Stepping out in Paris alongside King Charles for the first day of their State Visit on 20th September, Queen Camilla’s bubblegum pink outfit was a vibrant pastel look for autumn. Designed by one of Her Majesty’s go-tos - Fiona Clare - the coat dress was a familiar style for Queen Camilla and oozed classic elegance.

It featured structured lapels reminiscent of a blazer that looked to almost have a satin-like sheen to them in the light in pictures taken on the day. Fitted at the bodice, Queen Camilla’s dress had long sleeves perfect for the transition between summer and autumn. The skirt flared out from her waist, falling to a modest length just below her knees with a split hem detail and there was a layer of pink fabric giving the coat dress a square neckline. 

Queen Camilla arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris

(Image credit: Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Queen Camilla is known to be a fan of blue and the Royal Family wears blue often but for her and King Charles’ first State Visit to France as King and Queen Consort she opted for this stunning bubblegum shade. Just bright enough to be eye-catching, it also had a pastel softness to it that was echoed in her Philip Treacy hat.

This incorporated decoration on it that resembled petals which also couldn’t have been more perfect given the choice of pink. And the floral theme continued in a way with her choice of handbag style - the Mayflower by Charlotte Elizabeth. However rather than having the accessories match Queen Camilla’s bubblegum pink outfit, Her Majesty kept things much more neutral here. 

Queen Camilla's handbag during a ceremonial welcome at The Arc De Triomphe

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Her bag was a taupe colour, as were her court shoe heels, and these are super versatile and paired well with the pink dress. The choice to have taupe accessories also allowed the pink outfit to shine even more brightly too and Queen Camilla’s epic pearl necklace and her rosy pink lipstick finished off the look. 

Queen Camilla, King Charles III, President of France Emmanuel Macron and France's first lady Brigitte Macron pose at the Elysee Presidential Palace

(Image credit: Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Get Queen Camilla's look

Fitted pink blazer
Fitted Pink Blazer

RRP: £59.99 ($74.40) | This stunning pastel pink fitted blazer might not be a coat dress like Queen Camilla's outfit in Paris but it gives a similarly tailored look. Pair with pink trousers for a matching suit or layer over dresses or a jumper and jeans for an exquisite autumn look.

Calypso Pink Blazer
Calypso Pink Blazer

RRP: £84.50 ($104)| With its fabulous bubblegum pink colour, this blazer is a lovely bold outerwear option to throw on this autumn. It features front pockets, tortoiseshell buttons and classic lapels for a formal tailored feel. 

Jolie Moi Jaelyn Flared Sleeve Dress
Jolie Moi Jaelyn Flared Sleeve Dress

RRP: £39 ($48) |If you love Queen Camilla's bubblegum pink outfit in France then this beautiful shade of dress might just catch your eye. It has a similar flared skirt and fitted bodice with  pretty angel sleeves.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.

