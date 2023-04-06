Queen Camilla ups the glamour with enviable Chanel handbag and regal white pashmina for York trip

Queen Camilla's classic Chanel handbag was the perfect addition to her navy and white ensemble as Her Majesty made her first appearance at a Maundy Thursday service since becoming Queen.

Queen Camilla and King Charles attended a religious royal engagement on Thursday, April 5, 2023.

The royal couple attended the Royal Maundy service at York Minster, a cathedral in York, England.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla posed outside of York Minster following the Maundy Thursday service on April 6, celebrating the start of Easter. The royal couple both looked immaculate, but it was the Queen's navy and white ensemble that stole the show as Camilla showed off her accessorizing abilities.

Camilla wore a navy coat dress with a sharp white collar and a matching hat. This was the perfect look that allowed the Queen to stay warm, but keep her eyes shielded from direct sunlight as she stepped outside on a chilly but bright spring day in England.

The Queen paired this beautiful outfit with a cozy white pashmina. This added a gentle and feminine touch to this outfit, which was only complimented by her bag. In keeping with the white and navy theme of her look, the Queen paired her outfit with the navy AS1286 Crossbody Bag from Chanel - which is a similar style to many of the best Chanel bags to invest in.

It has been rumored that the Queen is a fan of Chanel as the logo features two C's joining together. This draws a parallel with the initials for her and her husband's name, Charles and Camilla - which adds a hidden romantic meaning behind the Queen's choice of a designer bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen also paired this look with jewelry that perfectly complemented her ensemble. The Queen wore a navy Van Cleef and Arpels bracelet and a gold necklace with her grandchildren's initials engraved in a circle.

Queen Camilla's stunning art deco brooch was also pinned on her lapel and matched the diamond and pearl clip-on earrings that she wore in her ears. According to The Court Jeweller (opens in new tab), the brooch once belonged to the Queen Mother and is called the Rock Crystal brooch. It is thought that the brooch dates back to the 1920s, which explains its art deco design and its unique shape.

According to the jeweler, "The brooch is made of translucent rock crystal carved with scroll designs. The jewel features a diamond centerpiece and diamond edging with black enamel detailing. This view from the side of the piece emphasizes the carved designs."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After the service, the King and Queen were gifted nosegay bouquets and met with religious representatives in the Church of England faith to thank them for their service.

This was the first time that Charles and Camilla attended this event as King and Queen. This is a particularly significant event as since his mother's passing, Charles is now the head of the Church of England and Easter is a pivotal event in the Christian calendar. This weekend will be an important religious celebration for the monarch and his wife and has kicked off on Maundy Thursday and will conclude in Windsor on Easter Sunday.