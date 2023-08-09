Princess Mary of Denmark is giving us serious Kate Middleton vibes with a bouncy blow-dry and a blazer from Kate's favourite designer

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Mary's red blazer was the perfect casual chic look as she supported an important charity in a new video.

Her Royal Highness looked lovely as she opted for a piece from Alexander McQueen.

In support of an important charity, Princess Mary appeared online in video form to support Mary Fonden, her charitable organisation that works to fight social isolation, specifically bullying, loneliness, and domestic violence. In the video, the Princess sat on a sofa in a red blazer and smart casual ensemble and spoke in Danish about the charity.

In English, the caption of the post read, "Greetings from the children at the crisis centre 💌 Every year it comes around. 2000 children at the crisis centre with their mothers. Often the children have nothing on them."



"That's why in the Mary Fonden, together with Ole Kirk's Fond and @lokk.dk hand out backpacks with clothes, toys and books for the children. In the backpack, there is a postcard, where the children can send a greeting back to H.K.H. The Crown Princess and Mary Fonden."

The Princess looked wonderful as she delivered this message on behalf of the charity. In fact, it seems as if the Crown Princess had perhaps been borrowing some trendy style tips from the Princess of Wales as she nailed Kate Middleton's signature bouncy curly hairstyle.

Additionally, Mary's outfit looked like something Catherine would certainly wear to a similar engagement, and in fact, the blazer was purchased at one of Kate's go-to designer brands! Princess Mary's blazer was from Alexander McQueen, the same brand who made Kate Middleton's powder pink suit jacket that nailed the quiet luxury trend. Kate Middleton's dresses are often crafted by Alexander McQueen and her pink blazer was the ice pink 'Alex Wool Blazer.'

As Princess Mary's jacket was a re-wear, it is sadly no longer sold by the brand. However, there are many other brands that sell similar red blazers that are just as lovely - and far easier on the purse!