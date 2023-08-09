Princess Mary of Denmark is giving us serious Kate Middleton vibes with a bouncy blow-dry and a blazer from Kate's favourite designer
Princess Mary of Denmark is giving us serious Kate Middleton vibes as she wore a bold red blazer from designer Alexander McQueen
Princess Mary's red blazer was the perfect casual chic look as she supported an important charity in a new video.
- Princess Mary's red blazer was the perfect smart casual look on the Crown Princess for a recent royal engagement.
- Her Royal Highness looked lovely as she opted for a piece from Alexander McQueen.
- In other royal news, Prince Harry’s title receives a low-key update from the palace three years after major decision was made.
In support of an important charity, Princess Mary appeared online in video form to support Mary Fonden, her charitable organisation that works to fight social isolation, specifically bullying, loneliness, and domestic violence. In the video, the Princess sat on a sofa in a red blazer and smart casual ensemble and spoke in Danish about the charity.
In English, the caption of the post read, "Greetings from the children at the crisis centre 💌 Every year it comes around. 2000 children at the crisis centre with their mothers. Often the children have nothing on them."
"That's why in the Mary Fonden, together with Ole Kirk's Fond and @lokk.dk hand out backpacks with clothes, toys and books for the children. In the backpack, there is a postcard, where the children can send a greeting back to H.K.H. The Crown Princess and Mary Fonden."
A post shared by Mary Fonden (@mary_fonden)
A photo posted by on
The Princess looked wonderful as she delivered this message on behalf of the charity. In fact, it seems as if the Crown Princess had perhaps been borrowing some trendy style tips from the Princess of Wales as she nailed Kate Middleton's signature bouncy curly hairstyle.
Additionally, Mary's outfit looked like something Catherine would certainly wear to a similar engagement, and in fact, the blazer was purchased at one of Kate's go-to designer brands! Princess Mary's blazer was from Alexander McQueen, the same brand who made Kate Middleton's powder pink suit jacket that nailed the quiet luxury trend. Kate Middleton's dresses are often crafted by Alexander McQueen and her pink blazer was the ice pink 'Alex Wool Blazer.'
As Princess Mary's jacket was a re-wear, it is sadly no longer sold by the brand. However, there are many other brands that sell similar red blazers that are just as lovely - and far easier on the purse!
A stylish riff on this season's colourful suiting trend, the Suki blazer offers a sharp way to brighten your working week. Team with the matching Suki trousers or style more casually with jeans and a white tee.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
