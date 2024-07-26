Princess Charlene of Monaco swaps the classic little black dress for dramatic co-ord in Paris and we won't forget this look in a hurry
Princess Charlene's black co-ord was incredibly striking as she arrived for a gala dinner in Paris and we want to try out this look ourselves
Princess Charlene of Monaco swerved the classic little black dress and wore a dramatic black co-ord in Paris.
Some items will always be considered classic pieces we should have in our wardrobe, like a pair of the best white trainers, to the perfect jeans and a tailored blazer. Perhaps the most classic of all is the little black dress, but for those who don’t want to wear a shorter dress or just prefer more structured pieces, a black jumpsuit or co-ord is a beautiful alternative. A black co-ord has the same elegance as a LBD and Princess Charlene of Monaco showed this in style when she opted for an all-black outfit in Paris the night before the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony.
The retired professional swimmer and her husband Prince Albert attended a gala dinner at the Louvre which was hosted by the International Olympic Committee and French Presidency. Going for glamour, Princess Charlene wore an Alexander McQueen black fitted top with a fabulous frill running from the back and down one shoulder.
There was ruching galore on this statement piece and it had a longline length and fell over the top of her Alexander McQueen trousers, creating the illusion that it was a jumpsuit. The trousers were wide leg and full length, with a bow that led into a train that would be worthy of any Hollywood red carpet. It draped downwards right to the floor and was a fashion-forward addition to this very timeless pair of trousers.
The combination of the two together was inspired as not only did it look like one of the best jumpsuits out there, but it had real impact and keeping to one colour had a leg-lengthening effect. The Princess of Monaco’s co-ord is particularly luxurious and stunning, but it’s easy to take inspiration from her outfit in Paris and recreate it in a more wearable way.
Styling a more unique black top, perhaps with one shoulder or a halterneck, with a pair of plain black wide leg trousers is a great alternative if you want a similar look for an evening out or event. Princess Charlene, who competed in the South African swimming team at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, kept to the same colour palette with her heels and accessories. Her bag was a Louis Vuitton Slim Trunk Bag which she carried by the chain like a top handle bag as she arrived for the gala dinner.
The silver hardware on this bag added the only point of colour contrast in the royal’s outfit and she matched her silver-toned statement earrings to this. The pops of silver brightened up her look and oozed glamour. Princess Charlene has loved short bob hairstyles for many years now and wore her hair in a side parting and pushed behind her ears for the event, allowing her earrings to be even more visible.
It was a fabulous outfit from Princess Charlene and it’s not clear how long she and Prince Albert will remain in Paris for and if they might stay to watch the Paris 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremony on 26th July. The week before they travelled to France, the couple attended the 75th annual Monaco Red Cross Ball Gala charity event.
For this special occasion Princess Charlene opted for a white bardot-neckline gown that was just as breath-taking as her black co-ord and added a gold waist belt and a gold and tortoiseshell mini bag.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
