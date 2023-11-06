Princess Beatrice's Burberry trench coat is pure cashmere luxury - and has a subtle royal nod

Princess Beatrice's Burberry trench coat was the perfect winter piece as the Princess stepped out in New York for an event.

Deciding which Burberry trench coat to buy is an expensive investment decision, and many of us tend to lean towards the lighter tan coats the brand has become known for. However, Princess Beatrice may have just made a very good case for Burberry's Long Cashmere Kensington Trench Coat as one of the best winter coats for women in 2023 and your next investment!

The Princess stepped out in New York wearing this £2,790 coat which oozed quiet luxury as the tailored fit and casual belt tie at her waist created an effortlessly luxe look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Burberry Long Cashmere Blend Kensington Trench Coat Visit Site RRP: £2,790| Burberry. A trench coat in a cashmere wool blend with a Burberry Check undercollar. Double-breasted button closure. Max Mara Wool Broadcloth Coat Visit Site RRP: £730 | Max Mara. Double breasted pure wool broadcloth coat featuring tailored details. Lapel collar, long kimono sleeves and welt pockets. Button fastening and a matching belt. Gerard Darel Serge Plain Cashmere Blend Trench Coat Visit Site RRP: £545.00 | Gerard Darel. Fuss-free and easy to style, this trench coat from Gerard Darel instantly flatters with its longline cut.

The piece from Burberry also had a subtle royal nod as it was called the 'Kensington' trench coat, much like Kensington Palace, the royal residence in London where the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three young children lived until the end of the summer in 2022.

The Princess paired this coat with a navy silky skirt that could be seen poking out of the hem of her coat, and a dark pair of strapped heels and a clutch bag. The coat added an elevated sophisticated feel to this party look and proved that no matter the shade or colour palette of your look - this tan coat will truly match anything!