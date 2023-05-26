Princess Beatrice nails springtime fashion with gorgeous $175 floral tea dress and sharp white blazer

Princess Beatrice has nailed effortless springtime fashion once again, pairing a floral tea dress with a sharp white blazer and a matching belt for a fancy dinner in London.

Princess Beatrice exuded springtime elegance in London last night, stepping out in a gorgeous floral dress with a sharp white blazer for an important event.

The Princess of York attended the UK launch of the digital lifestyle brand, The Hill House Home, on Thursday, much to the excitement of her royal fans.

Princess Beatrice has pulled out the stops with her enviable royal wardrobe once again.

The Princess of York stopped by The National Gallery in London on Thursday evening, joining fellow public figures for a special dinner to mark the UK launch of the digital lifestyle brand, The Hill House Home.

The 34-year-old's appearance comes just a few days after she visited the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on her behalf of her sister, Princess Eugenie, who is pregnant with her second child.

Never one to disappoint in the style department, Princess Beatrice looked radiant in a floral pink and white tea dress as she mingled with guests at the iconic Ochre Restaurant. Officially called 'The Daphne', the feminine gown features a red shell vine pattern and retails at £175. It also boasts practical pockets, ruffled sleeves, and a scooped neckline.

(Image credit: Getty)

Beatrice accessorized the 100% cotton dress with a simple white belt, a $440 white chain blazer by Alice & Olivia, a gold and brown clutch purse, and a pair of Kurt Geiger nude heels.

She skipped on the jewelry (Bea famously doesn't have her ears pierced!) and wore her chestnut hair down and straight for a classic finish. As for her makeup, the princess kept it light with a sweep of black eyeliner and a touch of gloss.

Daphne Dress, $175 (£142) | Hill House Home Meet the Daphne Dress, a more structured, dressed-up version of our bestselling Ellie Nap Dress®. Crafted from our classic 100% cotton poplin, Daphne features smocking on the back, a slightly scooped neckline, a flowy circle skirt, and our signature ruffled sleeves.

Royal fans were quick to praise Beatrice's latest ensemble on Instagram, with one person even hailing it as "her nicest outfit ever."

"This is such a cute look! Very well styled," another impressed follower wrote.

This isn't the first time Beatrice has worn the stunning cropped white jacket. In May 2022, she paired the statement blazer with an A-line ivory mini skirt and electric blue heels to attend the opening of the Alice & Olivia store in London.

(Image credit: Getty)

Princess Beatrice's love for glitzy blazers seems to have been inherited from her mother, the Duchess of York.

(Image credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Sarah Ferguson is also known to adore tailored outwear, regularly stepping out in adorned jackets with sharp shoulders and embellished detailing.