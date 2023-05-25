Carole Middleton proves houndstooth is always in style with printed pink dress that screams summer

Carole Middleton's pink houndstooth dress is one of our favorite looks from the mother of the future Queen - here's where you can buy a similar look.

Carole Middleton has expert style and we love so many of her wardrobe pieces.

One piece, in particular, was her white and pink houndstooth look which she debuted in 2014 at Wimbledon.

In 2014, Carole and Michael Middleton were snapped enjoying some tennis matches at Wimbledon. The parents of the Princess of Wales dressed up for the occasion and made sure they were perfectly presentable for this high-class sport.

For this event, Carole wore a white and pink houndstooth shift dress, a timeless classic and perfect for a warm day in July. The dress was from Jaeger, and although the brand has now been absorbed by Marks and Spencer and many of their styles are still available to purchase, sadly this dress is no longer stocked by the brand.

However, there are many other stores that sell shift pink and white dresses that feature a similar shift shape and are perfect for dressing to impress in the summer months.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pink Gingham Esme Midi Dress (£47.20) $80.00| Nobody's Child Putting a vintage twist on a classic style, the Esme midi is the ultimate petite tea dress. Cut from a seersucker organic cotton blend, the pink and white fabric comes lightly textured with a nipped-in waist and subtle side slit. Elevated by puff sleeves trimmed with a self-tie bow and shirring on the back.

Jaeger is a great high street store and most certainly one of the 27 British clothing brands to have on your radar. In fact, this isn't the only item that Carole owns from this brand and has been snapped in at public events and engagements. Carole Middleton's peach bag that features designer-esque detailing and a classic gold chain is also from Jaeger and she has been seen wearing it a number of times over the years.

And it's not only Carole Middleton that loves to shop at this store! Many of Kate Middleton's dresses have been purchased from Jaeger in the past and the royal also has the same Jaeger peach bag as her mother, but in a different color.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As summer approaches once again, fans can expect Carole and Michael Middleton to be in attendance once again at Wimbledon as the couple have been enjoying this sport for many years.

As playing and watching tennis is also one of Kate Middleton's hobbies that she inherited from her parents, it is likely that she too will be attending some matches at Wimbledon in the coming months, and we can't wait to see her summer looks when she's courtside!